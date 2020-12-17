Flying into Key West is like dropping into a bowl full of sunshine and flowers. Bougainvillea, jasmine, ginger, chenille, gardenia, hibiscus and orchids of every kind bloom year round.
And the sea. About 120 miles from the U.S. mainland, you’re literally surrounded by it. The smell of salt, marine life and adventure is always in the air.
But the thing I love most about Key West is not the flora or fauna. Or even that vast blue, green and turquoise sea. It’s the people.
They’re some of the strangest on Earth.
Shrimpers and billionaires. Rock stars and rock collectors. Peaceniks and fighter pilots. Poets, pirates, preachers and prostitutes. A popular bumper sticker says it best. Key West: Where the Weird Go Pro.
Walking to the beach last winter, I passed a 70-year-old man in a blue tutu on a bicycle. With angel wings. And a magic wand.
I am not making this up.
Key West is one of the most diverse cities in America. It’s Yankee, and it’s redneck. Cuban and African American. Nearly half the island is LGBTQ. And here’s the thing. They get along!
ONE HUMAN FAMILY. That’s their motto. And they live like it. Oh, sure, they have their fusses. Like when Franklin Graham came to town last winter, and people didn’t know whether to throw open their arms and welcome him, or protest his anti-gay preaching.
So they did both.
Today’s Key West is a tourist town. And a Navy town. And a Coast Guard town. And a party town. But it’s also one of the most tolerant places on the planet.
Who cares what you look like, what you wear (or not), who you love or who you voted for? If you’re still breathing, they accept you in Key West.
That’s the lesson for America. For us. Especially now. We must accept each other. And we cannot keep demonizing the other side. Just because somebody doesn’t agree with us doesn’t make them a bad person. Watching Fox News, I would swear that Democrats are cavorting with the devil himself. Switch over to MSNBC, and I start wondering if Republican is just another word for Nazi.
You know what I’m talking about. Daily Times syndicated columnists Ben Shapiro and Jeff Robbins may not agree on much, but they share at least one core conviction: People who disagree with them are (a) idiots and (b) evil.
Enough already. As soon as you get your COVID-19 vaccination, take a little field trip south. Fly to Fort Lauderdale or Miami and rent a convertible. It will cost you an extra 30 bucks a day, but it will be worth it. Then, drive down the Overseas Highway to Key West. Stop at Roxie’s Green Turtle Inn or the Seven Mile Grill for lunch. And don’t be in a hurry. It’s just a two-lane road most of the way, so settle in.
As you cross the Seven Mile Bridge, count the different shades of green and blue you see in the water. There must be a thousand. Stop at Low Key Tie Dye and pick you out a T-shirt. When you get back in the car, tune in to Margaritaville Radio.
Turn it up.
By the time you cross the bridge over Cow Key Channel and roll onto Key West, you’ll be in the proper frame of mind to lose that pale, brittle skin you’ve been walking around in and slip into something that’s more comfortable. Less judgmental.
And who knows? By the time you get back to Tennessee, you may be ready to change your life.
Life is a short trip whether you make it to 40 or 90. There’s no time for hate. For judgment. For self-righteousness.
So the next time you start to get steamed up about those damn Democrats or racist Republicans, just remember what you learned from Key West. Or in Sunday school.
One human family. All God’s children.
See you next spring.
