There has been a dramatic increase in the number of strays and owner-surrendered pets in Blount and surrounding counties in the past two years. County shelters remain full. Rescue and animal welfare organizations like ours are stretched to their limits.
Have you tried to surrender a dog or cat to a county animal shelter recently? You were probably asked to keep your pet until a kennel opens which can take days, weeks or months, because to make room for your pet, another would need to be euthanized. No one wants that.
There’s a simple solution to this problem — spaying and neutering pets. Spaying and neutering increases lifespan by an average of 1-3 yrs for dogs, and 3-5 yrs for cats, and is the only way to cut down the number of unwanted and unneeded pets.
Following are the objections to spay/neuter we hear most frequently:
• Animal is too young/females must have one litter. These are common misconceptions. Spaying before the first heat cycle dramatically reduces the odds of cancer in the reproductive organs and mammary tissue.
• Neutering will take away his “manhood.” Your pet doesn’t understand the concept of manhood. That is a human trait. But aggressive behavior can increase in intact males, especially when a female in heat is nearby.
• Pet’s personality will change. If a pet’s personality changes, it’s usually for the better. Spay/neuter tends to make pets calmer and reduce unwanted behaviors like marking or trying to escape.
• I want my child to experience the miracle of life. Animal shelters are full of unwanted and abused animals — 400,000 were euthanized in this country last year. Willfully making more is not a wise choice. Teach your children to be compassionate and responsible pet owners instead.
• My pet will resent me. Pets offer love and companionship. They don’t judge or resent. That is a human quality.
• I want to breed my pet. While puppies are cute, having a litter is expensive and time consuming. There is no guarantee that the puppies or kittens you breed will find good homes and if they do, that’s one less home for a shelter pet waiting for adoption. One unspayed female and intact male cat can produce up to 2,000 offspring in 4 years. Those puppies or kittens you see being given away in a parking lot often end up in a shelter, abandoned, or neglected.
• Pet will gain weight. Pet obesity is a growing problem, but an unneutered/unspayed pet is not the solution or the reason. Instead, provide daily exercise and nutritious food.
• I can’t afford it. There are low-cost or free options in the area including PPAW in Greenback and Kindness Counts in Sevier County. The Blount County Animal Center offers free cat spay/neuter and vaccinations once/month. BCAWS will help pay spay/neuter costs for low-income families. Cost is no excuse.
The mission of Blount County Animal Welfare Society (BCAWS) is to improve the well-being of outside dogs and cats in this area. But we can only do so much. The current overpopulation problem makes our effort difficult to sustain. We can’t fix this problem alone, but we can do it together. Please spay and neuter your pets. It’s the smart thing to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.