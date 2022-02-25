It’s no secret that this can be a difficult world to navigate at times. Well, allow me to correct that statement. This is definitely a difficult world to navigate at times.
The problem is the apparent lack of communication between people who once connected so freely. There are an abundance of reasons; politics, the pandemic and a divide caused by depression, discouragement and a general malaise of uncertainty have contributed to the malaise, complicating any connection, regardless of the relationship.
I find it all very frustrating. After all, I’m a communications guy. I did public relations for years, and now I’m in the business of writing. The only way I can accomplish anything is through connection.
Of course, nobody wants to hear someone else vent. I’ve learned that from personal experience. There are so many things one can complain about these days, and conversations can turn into a lengthy litany of misgivings, frustration and all-round antagonism.
Likewise, it’s never advisable to make any interaction all about you. I’ve learned that from personal experience. It’s an easy way to develop a reputation as a tried and true narcissist and egomaniac. And don’t we have enough of those to begin with?
I heard this joke years ago, and it still manages to draw a chuckle:
After an extended discourse having everything to do with himself and nothing to do with the other person he’s speaking with, “Joe” finally relents and makes a lame attempt to draw the other party in.
“Enough about me,” “Joe” concludes. “What do you think about me?”
It warrants a chuckle, but it’s also indicative of those whose universe extends no further than their own ego.
On the other hand, I find it hard to draw information out of others these days. Never mind, the general decline in companies’ customer service. Getting someone on the phone is difficult enough. Deciphering the accents of a representative outsourced overseas is another challenge. So too, finding anyone with the ability, or even the willingness, to assist can drive a person crazy.
The old axiom that states the customer is always right seems to have gone by the wayside.
So, too, it becomes an ever-increasing challenge when it comes to getting answers. I find this especially true in my job, where most of my contacts are elsewhere and I have to depend on email to get responses to my seemingly endless inquiries.
I find that the greatest challenge is knowing how to navigate that fine line between perseverance and pestering. I need to get responses, but when they don’t come on a timely basis, I’m placed in the awkward situation of having to reach out a second or third or fourth time. When that happens, I’m often told that I’m a pest.
“I’m busy,” the individual usually responds. “Back off.”
Of course, we’re all busy. We all have our own daily demands and responsibilities. When someone doesn’t have the courtesy to respond, are we expected to be mind-readers and know what’s going on in their lives? It’s hard enough keeping track of what’s going on in our own.
Ultimately, we either have to settle for getting an answer or being deemed a bother.
I’d appreciate any advice on how to accomplish one and avoid the other.
Confidence and clarity
Confidence is an elusive quality. It’s the image we show to the outside world in order to command respect and get the things we want. A confident individual reflects the fact that he or she is in control, assured of their ability, and willingness to take charge.
Yet like most imagery, that’s all it is — part defense, part offense and wholly devoted to being on our guard. Weakness is never perceived as strength and vulnerability is left to sensitive singers and songwriters.
The truth is, most of us are insecure. We may pretend to be otherwise, but underneath that calm, confident exterior, everyone has the same needs, the same uncertainties, the same desire to be liked and respected for who they are and what they do.
It’s a good thing to remember when dealing with a would-be adversary. Appeal to their humanity. Recognize the fact that they are likely as intimidated by us as we may be by them. A little humor, patience and reassurance can break the ice. Share some empathy.
If there is one thing we seniors know, it’s how to share wisdom, strength and savvy. They go together in equal proportions. Use the combination wisely, and a successful strategy should be all but assured.
