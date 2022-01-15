I lied. In my last column I insisted that my new year’s resolution would be that I’d make no new year’s resolution. On the other hand, I insisted that I’d do the sensible thing and simply make adjustments as needed, when needed.
So now, I’ve come up with a resolution that I believe takes that thought and makes it a mantra for the way I ought to live life. My new year’s resolution is to simply let life take me where it may. I’ll be a willing passenger on life’s journey, one who’s content to deal with whatever circumstances come my way, without worrying about things in advance and fretting about what may or may not happen in the meanwhile. Of course, that doesn’t mean that I won’t take precautions when it comes to protecting my safety and wellbeing. It would be foolhardy not to. But I also believe that as mere mortals we have little control over the forces that swirl around us.
As Woody Allen once remarked, “If you want to make God laugh, tell Him about your plans.”
No matter what your beliefs, there’s a cryptic truth to that statement. While we may endeavor to control our lives and behavior according to an individual moral compass, Mother Nature remains undeterred when it comes to creating storms and circumstance that may upset our normal routine and find us scrambling to cope with an unexpected emergency.
So too, the polarizing politics that push people to opposite and opposing sides of today’s divide can result in a crush of conflict.
It’s up to each of us to govern ourselves accordingly, to treat one another with kindness, courtesy, decency and respect, no matter what our differences may be. After all, most of us still strive to do the right thing for ourselves and each other, even though our views may differ and our opinions may diverge.
It was Anne Frank, an innocent Jewish girl who who was forced to face the unspeakable during the horrors of the Holocaust, who shared an optimism that few of us might ever imagine in those nightmarish circumstances.
“In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”
If we keep that thought in mind, the feelings we have for others can never be diminished.
Added blessings
I always hate having to take down my holiday decorations. It makes me sad to think that it was only a short time ago we were immersed in the jubilation of these seasonal festivities, only to have them slip by so fleetingly they were here yesterday, but gone today.
I especially lament the need to take down my Christmas tree. It was chopped down prematurely, but then given its own reverence and respect when festooned with its grand decor, turning it into an object of attention and affection.
Consequently, I feel so fickle when stripping it of its grandeur and carrying it, unloved and untended, to the curb awaiting the ignominious fate when hauled off mercilessly to the dump and reduced to mulch or tinder.
For the record, this year I set it outside, its string of lights intact, allowing extra life when nightfall comes and the timer turns on.
So too, I was grateful that Mother Nature offered an epitaph of sorts by providing a modest snowfall the day after my decor came down. I found some small compensation in that extra addictive of winter glory.
As I said before, there are rewards in just taking things in stride.
Bits and pieces
My friend Dennis Double can be a character, but he never comes up short when sharing his homespun wisdom. “I feel something smart coming on,” he said the other day before offering some of his personal proverbs. “If you’re as bright as the sun, it’s hard to dim yourself.” “The weakest link is where the chain breaks.” “Suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary problem.”
Well said, DD!
And finally …
Death is inevitable of course, but recently we lost certain individuals recently that we thought would somehow be with us forever. In the case of two of them, the fact that they lived well into their 90s never seemed to impact on their immortality.
Betty White defined what it is to be a vital, vivacious senior who never took things too seriously except for her devotion to animals and the willingness to make us all smile.
Sidney Poitier broke down barriers and despite his humble beginnings, showed us what it means to live a life of decency and dignity.
Michael Lang helped found Woodstock Nation and defined the meaning of life through peace, music and harmony.
Bob Dole and Harry Reid were tough and tenacious individuals who stood on opposite sides of the aisle while doing the things they thought were right for the country. They were both decent, compassionate men who eschewed the ego, anger and the verbose, vindictive attitudes that are sadly so prevalent today. These men didn’t demonize those with whom they disagreed, but rather found ways to work together for the common good. We need more leaders like them.
