My brother is a judge. He gets paid for it. The rest of us do it pro bono.
I’m one of the worst. Just ask my wife. I size up most people or problems in a nanosecond, render my judgment and move on to the next situation that could benefit from my expertise. Which means everything.
And the thing is you can’t argue me out of my position. I dig in. Now, it seems, the entire country has transformed into me. Ugh.
We’re a nation with too many teeth and not enough fingers. Snarling our way through life instead of loving our way. Perhaps we should recover the lost art of wooing.
Remember wooing? Webster defines woo as “to sue for the affection of another. To court.”
I like that. The implication is that a good bit of positive energy and effort is involved. One must coax.
The times I changed my mind on something really important did not occur because some genius browbeat or even presented me with a compelling argument. A fistful of facts and figures was not the ticket. Neither was getting a thousand people to lobby me on Twitter or Facebook. Ten thousand wouldn’t have done it. I changed my mind because of a personal experience. I witnessed something. Got to know somebody. Listened.
Remember that great Bible story where Jesus healed this blind man, and the religious authorities landed on the poor guy and were trying to get him to say something bad about Jesus? The man would have none of it.
“All I can say is once I was blind and, now, I can see.”
Blind-Man-is-Healed Story #1
I was a young firebrand preacher and dumb enough to believe God could only work in ways I understood or approved. Among those was my belief that God could only speak through men. No women preachers! I might even have had a bumper sticker. I for sure got in a fuss with my Methodist mother-in-law about it, which was dumb in so many ways you need a list.
And please don’t ask how I missed the part in the Bible about Phillip’s two daughters being evangelists. I managed.
And, then, one night, somebody talked me into going to a church service where a woman was preaching.
Blind-Man-is-Healed Story #2
By now, I was 30 and having a hard time getting around what I thought were pretty clear scriptural injunctions against homosexuality in both the Old and New testaments. Again, I don’t know how I missed similar scriptural injunctions about eating oysters, working on Saturday and a thousand other practices including chattel slavery, but for whatever reason I hadn’t fully accepted that the ancient Hebrews might have misinterpreted the will of God on a few things. Then, I discovered that one of the best Christians I knew — and my business partner for many years — was a homosexual.
I had been trying to set him up with women for years. We still laugh about it.
I later had the privilege of being the foster parent of a young gay classmate of my daughter when she was in high school. Praying with that young man, going to church with him and listening to him cry as he struggled to find God’s will for his life changed me in a way that no lawsuit or science book ever could.
Blind Man is Healed Story #3
As “enlightened” as this Baptist boy had become by my 40s, I thought transgender people were beyond the pale. Gay, straight: That all made sense to me. But transgender? Come on.
Then, I saw the movie Transamerica. And even though it was a made-up story, seeing this believable human drama played out on screen enabled me — for the first time — to get beyond my limited binary brain to the complexities of sexual identity and orientation. By the time Dolly Parton sang the closing credits theme, I was crying.
A few years later, a good friend told me he was really a woman trapped inside a bricklayer’s body. And two more friends told me their children had transitioned from female to male. One is now a respected rabbi.
I hope you were able to keep up with all that. I almost didn’t. But the wonderful thing — the beautiful thing — is that it happened. My old God, the one I had all figured out and locked in a box on my nightstand next to the King James Bible, turned out to be a whole lot bigger and more interesting than I thought.
America has become a lot more argumentative than we should be. Not just because it’s noisy, though it is. Because it doesn’t work.
