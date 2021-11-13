I did something unusual this past weekend. I took my own advice.
For years, I’ve been telling folks to get out of their comfort zones. To expose themselves to people who look, think, worship and vote differently than they do. To move beyond their stereotypes and labels. To open their hearts and minds.
So I took my advice and visited an African American church in Nashville. I’ve been in a lot of Black churches over the years. Even preached in a few. But, honestly, it had been a while.
So I was not quite prepared for what I experienced.
I knew they would pray. But who did these good Christians pray for? THE POLICE. And who did they honor smack-dab in the middle of their worship service? MILITARY VETERANS. They spoke in near reverential terms of “this great country of ours” and how honored they were to have served it.
Just looking at the age of the veterans who came forward, I knew that some had served before civil rights and affirmative action. Eons before George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Yet they were giving thanks for their nation and honoring those who had worn the uniform.
Now remember, these were urban Black folk; 90% of whom were probably registered Democrats. But they sounded just like White Republicans out in the country at Little Bethel #2.
So what’s the point? We’re more alike than different. That though race, religion and politics matter deeply. People are people. Americans are Americans.
That’s why I get so angry and frustrated with politicians of both parties who — to use a theological term — are doing their damnedest to divide our people and make hay out of those differences.
If standing up to your enemies is hard, standing up to your friends is even harder. But I’m about to stand up to one of mine.
My wife and I just received a fundraising letter from Congressman Tim Burchett. I expected it to be bad. Most fundraising letters are. Stoking anger and fear raises money. But I didn’t expect this. Not from a man I’ve known and respected for years with a solid reputation for bipartisanship.
And it wasn’t just the use of hyperbole. That’s politics. Heck, that’s even good preaching. It was his brazen use of half-truths and untruths.
• Joe Biden is a socialist. He isn’t. He beat the socialist, remember?
• Joe Biden wants to defund your county’s police. He doesn’t. He actually wants to increase funding for police.
• Joe Biden wants to open the border. He doesn’t and he won’t. He has had thousands arrested and sent thousands more back to Mexico or other homes.
• Joe Biden wants to pass the Green New Deal. Again, simply not true. He supports a few bits and pieces like most Americans.
And, then, perhaps the most shameful untruth of all: Joe Biden is “cramming racist and Marxist ideology on your sweet children.”
What parent wouldn’t hate our president after reading that?
Of course you can stop this monster president and his Democratic henchmen if you’ll just send Rep. Burchett your hard-earned cash so that he can stay in office and keep the Huns at bay.
I am not making this up. I have the letter. (The letter can be accessed in the online version of this column.)
Do I think that more than a few Democrats are doing the same thing on the other side? I’m certain of it. But they’re not my congressman, and I don’t have their letters.
So allow me to lift up the name of another Republican who just sent me a fundraising letter without a single drop of vitriol in it. And not so much as a whiff of falsehood or fear mongering.
Nick Black, chairman of the Maryville City School Board, has decided to run for chancellor. Now, I get that judicial races are different from legislative races, but Mr. Black has been serving on a legislative body — a board of education — and I have never once heard him speak ill of an opponent or political adversary. Many other local officials — like state Rep. Bob Ramsey — behave the same way. But giving Burchett the benefit of the doubt, perhaps it’s the water in Washington that causes ordinarily good people to become destructive influences in our already frayed and fragile constitutional republic.
Perhaps.
But I do know this. I relearned something this past Sunday. We’re more alike than you think.
