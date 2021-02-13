Valentine’s Day today, the beef bourguignon (recipe courtesy of Julia Child) that I will make for the candlelight dinner with my girlfriend will doubtless have a bitter edge to it. That’s nothing to do with her, of course. In fact, her sweet company solely will keep the dish palatable because that bitter taste will not be on my tongue but in my mind. It’s the bitter taste of remembering the events that unfolded on this day three years ago.
I am, of course, talking about the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Six minutes is all it took. Six minutes for 17 promising flames to be extinguished in a facility meant to ignite their power of learning and kindle their future prosperity. Six minutes for 17 hearts to stop and hundreds more to break.
Even as I write this right before the holiday we associate with them, many hearts have gone cold and many more have been broken with shootings in Atlanta, a clinic in Minnesota, and an apartment in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
To use an analogy, it’s like a young girl who’s just received a red rose from her beloved. In the ignorance of adolescence, she doesn’t know how to care for it and simply leaves it in some water. Within a couple of days, the rose petals will have turned brown and the flower dead.
The youth might just mourn and give thoughts and prayers hoping it will be different next time, but after enough dead roses, she should realize that something more is needed.
If she asks her father, he will tell her that algae are suffocating the plant by blocking the bottom of the cut rose. He instructs that by replacing the water and trimming the bottom half-inch of the flower every couple of days, it can thrive for weeks. The youth sees that their neighbors do this and their flowers live longer, too.
The downsides are few and minor, mostly relating to devoting a little time to the rose.
Just as the youth can learn through tempered experience that, with a little aegis, the rose needn’t brown in a day but can remain vibrant for weeks, so we can elevate our own thoughts and prayers into action to keep the hearts of our children and neighbors warm and beating.
Here, with the approaching jargon and statistics, I will abandon the metaphors and speak plainly.
More than 100 Americans die every day from firearms. In our schools, where students ought to feel safe, they are instead subjected to routine drills mimicking an active shooter situation. We ought to change this. We can change this.
Twelve states already have universal background checks for all gun sales and transfers of ownership, something the vast majority (about 90%) of Americans support. According to 2016 research published in The Lancet, if adequately funded and truly universal, background checks would save almost 20,000 American lives annually by stopping dangerous people with criminal records from obtaining firearms.
Red flag laws allow families and police to petition a court to temporarily suspend a person’s access to guns if there is clear evidence they pose a threat to themselves or others.
The policy protects due process and has broad nationwide support, with 65% of Republicans, 92% of Democrats, and 70% of gun owners approving, according to a 2019 Monmouth University poll. Nineteen states already have enacted these measures, with one study in 2018 finding they reduce firearm suicides by 8% to 14%. Extrapolated, that means red flag laws could save more than 80 Tennesseans a year since suicide attempts made with a gun are 23 times as fatal as those made without one.
Premier gun violence researcher Daniel Webster said on the day of the Parkland shooting that red flag laws probably would have prevented it. In fact, 54% of mass shooters display warning signs beforehand. Red flag laws hold the promise to prevent many of those.
After every school shooting, the collective heart of our nation grows progressively more numb, but we must feel again. Just as we should anticipate algae to grow on our roses, we cannot expect the killings and suicides to stop by themselves.
With universal background checks, red flag laws and other measures, we see room for a bipartisan effort to cultivate our garden and curb the public health crisis that is gun violence. There is no excuse for our county, state or federal representatives to stall.
We cannot accept 100 deaths a day. We cannot accept school shootings desecrating and terrorizing our halls of education. We cannot accept the spoiling of so many family dinners by the sour memory of the preventable death of their kin.
