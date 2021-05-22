In light of the unexpected resignation of the Blount County Public Library director, the BCPL board of trustees wishes to commend K.C. Williams for the significant accomplishments achieved during her seven-year tenure as director.
Hired in January 2014, she was brought in as a change agent, charged by the then board of trustees with advancing all facets of library service: building community relationships to expand the reach of library services, developing a technology plan to improve and update library technology systems, developing efficient strategies for communication across all key components of the community, improving teamwork across library departments, updating the library organizational chart and job descriptions, as well as developing an equitable staff salary scale and providing opportunities for staff development.
Through actions approved by the board of trustees, she has achieved all of those goals and more.
In her resignation letter, quoted with her permission, she summarizes some of her major accomplishments: “Under my leadership, library programs and services have expanded exponentially with cutting edge programs like the Recovery Court Life Skills Program, the Southern Appalachian Studies Program, which includes the writer in residence program and Foothills Voices, the 1 Read Program, Mini Con, and the Cormac McCarthy Literary Festival as examples. I oversaw the purchase and renovation of the Learning Lab, the LED lighting conversion both inside and outside the library facility, the HVAC software and system operations upgrade, the digital signage system, and the ongoing technology upgrades to meet the changing community needs with respect to technology.”
Through her leadership and vision, the library has redefined its role in the community. Public libraries of the past were repositories of mostly print materials that were lent to the public; they also provided quiet spaces for independent research and study. While those are still important functions, the role of a cutting-edge library today is to support the community in its interaction with information in all of its formats and to guide the generation of new knowledge.
K.C. Williams’ efforts have focused on positioning the library within the community so that it can better support a sustainable community. The goal has been to provide space for the exchange of ideas, as well as for programming and information to support and inform community discussion. Our programming has fostered collaboration between the library and the schools, courts, businesses and other local agencies.
The synergy that occurs when local issues are met with new information and ideas enables different organizations to collaborate effectively to solve problems for the whole community. Such collaboration amplifies individual voices and increases the capacity of organizations to service the community.
BCPL’s programming has put our county library on the regional and national map. For that we have K.C. Williams to thank. Through conference presentations, chapters in three academic publications highlighting key library programs, and the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) study, which featured BCPL as one of eight examples nationally of innovative community outreach programming, we all can be proud of our county library. Indeed, OCLC, a global library cooperative that supports thousands of libraries in making information more accessible and more useful to people around the world, has shone a light on our efforts to support our local community.
Through her vision and efforts we have seen what a library can become; her goals were met through the efforts of her dedicated staff, The Friends of the Library and the Library Foundation.
