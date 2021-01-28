Unfortunately, it appears we now live in a world in which everything is either black or white. However, many times gray is a better option.
A recent example of the “either-or” tribalism gripping our nation can be found in the ongoing dispute in Blount County over closing local precinct voting locations in favor of 10 to 15 convenience voting centers. As the matter was presented, we had one of two choices: support the proposed change and lobby the legislature to change current law, or keep things the way they are in Blount and 90 other counties.
In a prominent guest editorial Jan. 26 in The Daily Times, a local student attending George Washington University suggests that those who do not support the proposed change are neither “logical” nor in touch with “reality.” Well, I am one of those illogical mayors allegedly out of touch with reality.
The reasons for my objections to the proposal are set out in the resolution passed by the town of Louisville and need not be restated. I write instead to suggest that the guest editorial illustrates the unfortunate impact of living in a black-or-white world. If we agree, we are enlightened and informed. If we do not agree, we are unenlightened and uninformed. It does not have to be that way. We can be better if we will choose to be better.
Public policy decisions are almost always enhanced by the collaborative process through which we gain the benefit of collective wisdom and creativity. To gain that benefit, however, we must be willing to promote informed discussion, and respectfully recognize the importance of diverse opinion, thought and conflicting data.
Had that happened in this instance, for example, we could have discussed the recent work of respected University of Houston professors Jeronimo Cortina and Brandon Rottinghaus (who possess doctorate degrees in political science from Columbia and Northwestern) on voter turnout related to convenience voting centers. After it was published in peer reviewed journals, they presented a paper, “The Quiet Revolution: Convenience Voting, Vote Centers, and Turnout in Texas Elections,” updating their work in 2019 at a national conference concerning elections. They noted that earlier published work on the issue focused on one county in one state (such as Larimer County in Colorado) and failed to consider race, ethnicity and distance to the polls.
When they looked at those factors across the state of Texas in several elections, after Texas adopted convenience voting centers in 2005, they found that closing local precincts took a toll on rural and minority voter participation. It would be wise to heed their cautionary conclusion that “election reform can have unanticipated consequences if not implemented properly or fairly.”
The reason for the resolution before the Blount County Commission was to ask our state legislative delegation to sponsor and promote a change in existing law. However, if we are seeking a change in the law, there is no reason we must always follow the lead of others.
Instead, since we are proposing changing the law, we can choose to lead and discuss how the law can be changed to best benefit not only Blount County, but other counties as well. For example, let’s discuss the possibility of changing current law to allow us to keep our local voting centers open while designating some of them as convenience voting centers. Even if it costs a few more dollars, we should be willing to at least consider it.
If this issue is truly about increased voter participation and turnout, not money nor administrative convenience, then there is no reason such an approach should not be on the table for discussion.
The world does not always have be black or white. Sometimes the best solution is found among the almost infinite shades of gray. We just need to be willing to look.
The online version of this Op-Ed includes the study referenced above.
