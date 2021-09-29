When I was in college in the late 1960s, all-night bull sessions were all the rage. On my campus, the big debate was between liberal followers of Herbert Marcuse (1898-1979) and conservatives loyal to Ayn Rand (1905-82).
Marcuse’s most-cited book was “One Dimensional Man” (1964). In it he railed against industrial capitalism for repressing affluent Western society through the fake satisfactions of a consumer culture. This shallowness condemned people to a “one dimensional” existence of intellectual and spiritual poverty. A fuller life could flourish through a commitment to community enabled by enlightened government. Marcuse was part of the movement emanating from college campuses that promoted a positive “socialism with a human face.”
Quite the opposite, Ayn Rand’s philosophy of “Objectivism” celebrated the creative power of the human mind. People with such minds created the innovations that individual entrepreneurs then applied to successful enterprises that thrived in the free markets of capitalism. In Rand’s seminal novel, “Atlas Shrugged” (1957), John Galt had the creative mind that dreamed up innovations for the economic expansion of America. Dogged by government harassment, he led a rebellion in Colorado against the increasingly socialist government in Washington. Meanwhile Dabney Taggart resisted oppressive government regulation and built up a railway network that spread the blessing of American capitalism across the entire continent. In all her writings, Ayn Rand celebrated the creative, free individual against the collectivity of government.
In our college bull session debates, while I sided with Ayn Rand, I was still troubled by her militant atheism that seemed to make “a virtue of selfishness,” in the words of one critic.
A corrective to Ayn Rand can be taken from the “sacred text” of capitalism, Adam Smith’s “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations” (1776). Like Rand, Smith argued that wealth was best produced in private markets free from government control. However, he argued that government did have a key role to play as an umpire ensuring fair play. Moreover, in other writings, Smith contended that entrepreneurs and other market players are motivated not just by self-interest but also my communal sympathy. Ultimately, the “invisible hand” of Smiths’s competitive marketplace was the driving force producing both wealth and social responsibility. In this regard, it is worth noting that the United States leads the world in philanthropy — charitable giving nearly reached $500 billion in 2019.
As a culture, we Americans cherish our human rights, especially our “sacred” freedoms of expression, worship, beliefs, occupation, association and living without restraints. Interestingly, other cultures in the world are not so enamored with these rights. Russia, China, India and many Muslim countries (more than half the globe’s population) have refused to sign the United Nations' Declaration of Human Rights. The renowned Indian nationalist and social reformer Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), for example, dismissed the very concept of human rights because it set up the individual against society. Rather than individual rights, Gandhi felt that people owed responsibilities to society. In so doing, contrary to Ayn Rand, Gandhi put the welfare of the group over individual freedom.
This discussion is relevant to a consideration of COVID vaccines in the face of the highly transmissible delta variant that swept across the globe this summer and continues to infect countless individuals in its path. Thousands of people in the United States are needlessly dying every day. The simple truth is that nearly 90% of those who die are individuals exercising their personal freedom not to get a COVID vaccine. In so doing, their irresponsible behavior is tying up hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units and forcing stroke and heart attack victims — among other seriously ill fellow citizens and neighbors — literally out into the street.
Whether capitalists or even socialists, there are many folks in East Tennessee who try to live by the Good Book. In Romans Chapter 13, Verses 9 and 10, Saint Paul quotes Jesus saying that the summary of all commandments is “you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” To this, Saint Paul adds, “Love does no wrong to a neighbor.”
To those who still refuse to be vaccinated, I plea from my heart. Set aside your individual freedom of choice and act responsibly. Love your neighbor — get the COVID vaccine.
