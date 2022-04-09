The League of Women Voters encourages you to vote in our upcoming elections:
• May 3: County primary and Rockford City
• Aug. 4: Federal & state primary; county general; Friendsville and Townsend city
• November 8: Federal and state general; Alcoa, Louisville and Maryville city
Here’s how to express your voice.
First Step: Voter Registration
Note: The last day to register for the Primary on May 3rd Primary was April 4th. This article was to have been printed on April 3 and an error prevented that. There’s still lots of time to register for Aug. 4 and Nov. 8 elections.
You must be registered to vote at least 30 days before an election. To register, you must meet ALL qualifications:
• be a U.S. citizen;
• be at least 18 years old on/or before the next election;
• be a Tennessee resident;
• register in the county where you live; and
• not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, your full rights of citizenship must have been restored (or you received a pardon).
Tennessee offers many ways to register (online, mail-in, hand-in), and the registration form is easy to find. See GoVoteTN.
If you register by mail, you must vote in person the first time.
If you are qualified, and you submit your completed form, the county will add your name to its voter rolls and will mail you a voter registration card. You are not officially registered until you have received a registration card.
Second Step: Voting.
Voter ID. When voting at the polls, you must present a federal or Tennessee state ID containing your name and photograph. Check GoVoteTN for acceptable ID forms.
Early Voting. Tennessee offers in-person and by-mail options.
• In-person: Typically, early voting begins
20 days before an election and ends 5 days before. You may go to one of several designated locations and do not have to vote in your precinct.
• By-mail voting (aka absentee voting): You must have a qualified reason to vote by mail. See GoVoteTN.
• You may request a vote-by-mail application no earlier than 90 days before the election and no later than 7 days before.
• Your completed absentee ballot must be mailed in and actually received no later than the close of polls on Election Day.
Election Day Voting. If you vote on Election Day, you must vote in your designated precinct. Since the U.S. Census, some locations have changed. Check with the Blount County Election Commission
At the polls, workers will guide you through the process and provide instructions on how to use the voting machines.
Our Blount County Election Commission works hard to assure secure and accessible elections every year. VOTE!
“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” — Thomas Jefferson
