Election Day, traditionally the second Tuesday in November, falls on Nov. 8 this year, but you don’t have to wait until then to cast your ballot. Tennesseans have enjoyed the convenience of early voting since the 1960s; in fact, more than two-thirds of us now vote early.
Early voting for the upcoming federal and state general, Alcoa, Louisville and Maryville city election begins next week. Registered voters in Blount County can walk into any one of the five following locations between Oct. 19 and Nov. 3 to cast their ballot before election day:
• In Maryville: Foothills Mall, Blount County Library, and Everett Gym
• In Friendsville: Pellissippi Community College campus
• In Seymour: Providence Baptist Church Annex
The Foothills Mall location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pellissippi is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The rest are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting is all about your convenience. You pick the day, time, and location that work best for your schedule. Often, these polling places are not crowded, making it possible to waltz right in and vote.
In contrast, if you wait until election day (Nov. 8) to vote, you only have one option — you must vote in your precinct. To confirm your assigned precinct, use Tennessee’s online voter registration lookup at GoVoteTN (website and app). This state-maintained portal contains a wealth of useful information, including your registration status, polling location, and sample ballot.
Another convenient option is absentee voting (aka vote-by-mail). Unlike early voting, however, registered voters must qualify to vote by mail. This is a valuable alternative for those who cannot vote in person, including military members serving overseas and those with serious health conditions. Anyone 60 years of age (or older) also qualifies. To vote absentee, you must first meet specific statutory prerequisites and make a written request for a by-mail ballot. Details can be found at the Blount County Election Commission’s website or through the GoVoteTN portal. Your written request must be received at least seven days before the election, and your mailed ballot must be received before the end of polling on election day, Nov. 8. Importantly, absentee ballots must be mailed; no walk-in “deliveries” are permitted.
Too many eligible voters choose not to vote, sometimes asserting inconvenience as a reason. The early voting and vote-by-mail options essentially take that excuse off the table. Be a voter. Be part of America’s ongoing experiment in people power!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.