A quote widely attributed to Abraham Lincoln imparts a wise maxim, particularly in today’s Disinformation Age:
“You can fool all people some of the time, and some people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”
These words rang familiar to me recently, when I received as a member of the Blount Memorial Foundation board of directors a public-opinion survey report, for a Blount County poll fielded from Feb. 22-23, 2023, paid for by Blount Memorial Hospital (BMH), at an undisclosed price from an undisclosed budget.
BMH CEO Harold Naramore described the survey as a “scientific poll” of Blount County citizens, in an open letter March 1 to BMH employees.
He trumpeted the survey results — which apparently indicated large-majority support of “Hospital Autonomy” and significant-majority opposition to “Political Intervention in (the) Hospital.”
We on the board of the separate Blount Memorial Foundation charitable organization never received advance notice in February by Team Naramore that a public-opinion poll was even in the works.
If we had, I would have inquired about the survey’s methodology and advocated for at least a few donor-related questions.
For example, I’m keen to know how CEO Naramore’s incessant news headlines about BMH’s lawsuits, cease-and-desist orders, and confrontational public rhetoric will impact donor support for our charitable mission for the hospital.
CEO Naramore disclosed in his e-mail on March 1 that he had taken it upon himself to share the survey results with “members of local and state government.”
With little need to read the tea-leaves, CEO Naramore has been touting these oddly supportive statistics on the local civic-organization speaking circuit, placing pressure on elected officials that voters will reward a BMH status-quo policy and punish efforts aimed at BMH governance reform.
But opinion-polls can be funny things.
A critical inquiry one must make before accepting any survey result on face-value: Did the survey interject bias and / or “leading” questions into its methodology?
For example, multiple questions in BMH’s survey posed “setting the stage” scripted comments by the pollster, before the survey question was even asked.
According to the survey report, one question posed to respondents by the pollster literally stated:
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Blount Memorial — a not for profit hospital — has lost tens of millions of dollars in revenue. In order to meet upcoming debt obligations, the hospital intends to sell off a piece of its property, but local politicians are attempting to stand in the way. Do you think political officials should involve themselves in local hospital business decisions?”
In this question set alone, it doesn’t require a political-science degree to identify multiple biases, such as:
Selectively implying an unproven hypothesis that only due to the Covid-19 pandemic have millions of BMH dollars been lost;
Referring to elected officials as “politicians” (Merriam-Webster documents that the word “politician” has had “the secondary meaning of ‘a person primarily interested in political office for selfish or other narrow usually short-sighted reasons’ for as long as the word has existed”);
Alleging a negative obstructive intent by stating “politicians are attempting to stand in the way,” with no balanced context whatsoever as to elected officials’ valid fiduciary concerns for Blount County’s credit rating.
How questions were asked is only part of the bias problem. Who took the survey is another.
I e-mailed the polling company myself to ask why there wasn’t a pre-screener question in the survey to prevent BMH’s own employees (or close family members living in the same household) from taking the survey.
Excluding BMH employees would have prevented them from feeling intimidated or threatened about giving honest survey responses not to BMH management’s liking, in fear of retaliation.
I nearly fell out of my chair when the polling company responded to me in writing, that not only had BMH employees and family members been “eligible” to take the survey, but further justifying it by saying that “restricting a significant portion of the public from participating could have led to significant bias.”
This deflection is laughable, considering the inverse scenario of far-reduced bias by not surveying people who might feel their livelihoods could be threatened in either answering questions the “wrong” way or not wishing to answer questions at all.
I’m now wondering out-loud if BMH management actually targeted their own rank-and-file employees to take the survey with abundant knowledge of retaliation concerns, using BMH’s own Human Resources database for contact details (the survey report says respondents were contacted by “mobile text response and landline interviews”).
One hospital employee — who wishes not to be identified — told me directly that they were contacted via “a robocall” to take the survey, and it was obvious by the questions asked that it was a Hospital-sponsored survey. This employee told me they participated but felt intimidated.
It is my hope that as Team Naramore touts pro-BMH/anti-government-official community opinion, that he will be accountable to these concerns.
After all, if polled, many Blount Countians may indeed report that they were born at night.
But harkening back to that Abraham Lincoln quote, it doesn’t mean they were born LAST night.
