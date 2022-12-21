Managing ESG — or “Environmental, Social, Governance” issues — is a hot topic nowadays, although it’s widely misunderstood.
According to the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), in ESG practice, Governance “refers to how an organization is led and managed.”
To those ends, CFI points to ESG-Governance best practice as making sure:
“…leadership’s incentives are aligned with stakeholder expectations,”
“…shareholder rights are viewed and honored,” and
“…internal controls exist to promote transparency and accountability on the part of leadership.”
Without question, Governance is foundational and fundamental.
How an organization is governed can dictate the level of quality the organization produces in its products / services — and it certainly influences whether an organization is financially stable or is bleeding red ink.
Furthermore, quality of Governance impacts the human factor – how people are treated by the organization, at every level.
Turning to recent headlines, revelations and points of confusion concerning Blount County’s most prominent community-owned healthcare provider, there is — without question — a Governance challenge afoot, with negative consequences abounding.
Channeling my inner Jeff Foxworthy, I’ve compiled a factually verifiable list here that illustrates this current reality.
You MIGHT Have a Governance Problem If…
…not one solitary woman serves on your board of directors, in service to a community that’s composed of women by a 51% margin according to the U.S. Census Bureau;
…your bylaws lack a term-limit provision by choice of your own board — enabling one or more members of your all-male existing board to have been appointed and served contiguously from as far back as when Ronald Reagan was President;
…you purposely conceal the identities of those serving on your nominating committee, thus mandating that all inquiries to the Nom Comm — including any request for women to be appointed to the board someday — be channeled solely through the same guy who has served the board since Ronald Reagan was President;
…your board chair who has been a board member since Ronald Reagan was President gaslights those who ask why women are excluded on your board, by claiming women “haven’t been excluded”… they just “haven’t been selected”;
…your board hastily hires a new “permanent” CEO with nary an effort to conduct a proper executive search inclusive of all qualified candidates and absent appropriate public notifications of the same;
…the contractual performance incentives (and all authors of his contract) for your quasi-governmental organization’s new hastily hired CEO are concealed;
…your organization operates a separate charitable 501(c)(3) Foundation that experienced an egregious embezzlement incident some years back, yet your hastily hired non-voting CEO abruptly halts and dismisses a female Foundation board member’s inquiry about internal financial controls during the Foundation board’s annual auditor presentation;
…the aforementioned female Foundation board member is stonewalled with either delayed response or non-response when she asks 1) why the Foundation’s female President is suddenly being forced by the hastily hired CEO to report as a subordinate to the Foundation’s male Secretary / Treasurer (who also is the hastily hired CEO’s CFO) and is not given access to her own organization’s real-time banking records; 2) why the Foundation’s bylaws are being violated because the dual-signature requirement for financial instruments like check-writing is not being honored by the Foundation’s Secretary / Treasurer, who can “write up” the Foundation President for “insubordination” in her HR file if she dares ask him the same question; and 3) why the Foundation does not have a Whistleblower / Anti-Retaliation Policy, after the female board member asks repeatedly about it and is retaliated against;
…your organization’s CEO and CFO complain about the aforementioned female Foundation board member who inquired about financial matters, and they report her with verifiably false allegations as per Board meeting minutes to their board chairman (who has served since Ronald Reagan was President), who then sends her a defamatory letter of trumped-up “behavioral” infractions and reprimand against her with threats of expulsion, including the apparent bad-behavior of her simply having inquired about internal-control concerns, documented compliance problems, and bylaw / policy violations;
…intimidation and fear of retaliation for speaking up (or failing to “go along to get along”) permeate your top-to-bottom organizational culture, lorded over by a c-suite that’s in turn lorded over by the guy who was appointed to your board back when Ronald Reagan was President;
…your organization’s management team orders physical removal of local community newspaper vending machines from organizational property and has them dumped on the premises of said community newspaper, in a draconian and absurdly-out-of-touch-with-the-digital-age effort to block employees and site visitors from accessing local journalism that lays bare the organization’s own baffling mismanagement tactics… like news documenting their having removed / dumped local newspaper vending machines.
And folks, that’s just a partial list of actual scenarios underscoring Governance problems with what is arguably our community’s most prominent healthcare provider.
Governance problems in any organization don’t mean that there isn’t a wealth of good, dedicated, ethical and highly skilled people working within the organization itself — particularly on the front lines and in middle-management.
Interestingly — and to that point — another hallmark of bad Governance is a board and c-suite who posture with a cynical disinformation campaign, falsely claiming that valid public criticisms of their own toxic power structure and resultant failings are somehow “attacks” on innocent front-line staff, which invariably is a deflection technique and – for lack of a better word – a lie.
Good Governance requires an authentic spirit of good faith and documented evidence of good intent.
And in organizations where both are in short supply at the top rungs of the ladder due to deeply entrenched insecurities over power and authority and potential exposure of inconvenient facts, getting to a place of good Governance can be a tough nut to crack.
In Blount County, though, the people of our community deserve to prevail in even the toughest of challenges. As the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.”
So let’s keep trying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.