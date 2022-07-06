I can’t even remember when I didn’t know Olivia Sipe, or Miss Olivia as most people have come to know her over the years. She was living in Townsend when we were introduced and she began writing a bi-monthly food column for The Daily Times.
I loved her from the start; she has always been someone who doesn’t mince her words. You know pretty quick if your’e in her favor or not. Somehow, even after more than 20 years, I am still there.
I would send a photographer down to her lovely Townsend home to get photos to go with her food column. I couldn’t wait to see and read about what she was cooking up for us. Her writing makes me smile every time her entry makes it into my in-box. If she screws up a recipe while making it in her own kitchen, she tells us. If she uses a recipe from a dear friend or reader, she gives them credit for it. If a recipe can be altered a bit, she provides the ways.
With Olivia, she has too much fun to do anything but let her personality shine through. I told her early on that I wouldn’t change her words to dress them up. If she wanted to create a new word or drop a letter or two off of the end of another, so be it. I want readers to see what I see — a gracious Southern cook who has lots of wisdom navigating a kitchen.
Which is why I am grateful she is going to continue writing her food column for us, even though she has closed her restaurant, Miss Olivia’s Table. I spoke to her at the end of that last day. She was ready to put her feet up and call it a career.
We have enjoyed some great adventures, but a visit by the Food Network’s Bobby Flay was probably the most memorable. The network called me for some reason, asking if I knew a good Southern cook they could feature.
Boy did I.
A date was set for his arrival, but the flight got delayed and Flay and his producers were way late. I was invited to watch them in action. Flay arrived at Sipe’s home and she commenced to giving him a cooking lesson on fried chicken.
She cooked and he ate. The perfect fried chicken was paired with sides and Sipe’s homemade sourdough bread. The two talked food for hours before it was time for Flay to catch his flight out of here.
To Sipe’s utter shock, Flay mentioned her in his cookbook. She never grows tired of telling that story and will show you the pages in the book. I imagine it’s getting worn by now.
Scottie Mayfield of Mayfield Dairy became a friend of Sipe’s. He came regularly to dine and introduced a new flavor of ice cream to her customers, doling out scoops himself. Dr. William Bass, creator of The Body Farm at the University of Tennessee, came to MOT a lot. He celebrated a milestone birthday there.
It was sometime after the Bobby Flay visit that Sipe decided to open the restaurant. She went back and forth from Townsend to Maryville every day. And for two or three Wednesdays each month, she has been mine, or maybe it’s more accurate to say she has been The Daily Times’ star. Leave her column out and people will talk as if a crime has been committed.
So this month starts a new chapter for Sipe, who is now 77 and rightfully retired from the restaurant business. That doesn’t mean she will stop cooking. I imagine she will still host dinners for her favorite people and cater when she wants to. And she is keeping on with me here at the newspaper. I eagerly wait for each installment. One appears in today’s Taste section. Enjoy.
Over the years, she’s cooked Valentine’s Day dinners and also for Mother’s Day. She always cooks for her friends for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some are elderly and not able to stand for long periods in front of a stove. If they request a special dish, she obliges.
My grandmother, mom, daughter and I have all cooked her recipes. We all own her cookbooks. My grandmother passed away years ago, but she helped Sipe sell a few of her books in Arkansas. The copy of her first cookbook that I have is about to lose a few pages. It instantly falls open to the pages I turn to the most.
I, like many of you, enjoyed Miss Olivia’s Table and will miss it; I didn’t grace her door as much as I should have. Most of my lunches were spent within reach of my computer.
I just want her fans to know that Miss Olivia will continue to entertain and educate us about food in the pages of this newspaper. Every first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month.
Now that she has some free time, this master of a chef can explore other territories. She used to help me find great stories to fill my feature pages. I’m counting on her to take up the cause once again. Just call me, Olivia.
