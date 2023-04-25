A new chapter in Frank Woody’s life started this week — one where he doesn’t have to get out of bed before 5 a.m. to go to work and tend to customers. And there are certainly people in this community sad to see this day come.
Frank is the face of Woody’s, a mom-and-pop convenience store located at the intersection of William Blount Drive and Morganton Road. After 30 years of owing it, he made the decision to sell and free up his time to do other things. Those include enjoying his three granddaughters, one who is 3 and 19-month-old twins. He and wife Linda raised their two daughters in the store, he said. They would get off the school bus there and spend time in the apartment above the store as their parents worked those long hours.
Woody’s opened six days a week under Frank’s ownership. It was just a few years ago that this small store put in new, updated gas pumps to replace the well-worn ones that came with the store.
It was a good run, this now retired business owner said. He was able to put his two daughters through college. He said his customers came for gasoline, potato chips and sodas, but for so much more. There are stores that sell the same things as he did, but not in the same way.
It was how they were treated when they came in. Frank and his workers made it a point to recognize faces, learn their deli orders and ask about family. One of those dedicated employees is Missy Hatcher, who worked at Woody’s for 25 years. Her customer service was top-notch, and people notice those things, Frank said. There was a sign in the parking lot to put messages on. Frank would ask people their birthdays and write well-wishes on that sign. That was done for many years. A coffee club also met there in the mornings.
Of course, it was the hot dogs that brought in tons of people. Frank said he had a man who would drive up from Georgia to buy 50 of them to take home. Some locals ate their lunch there more than once a week. The line for hot dogs snaked through the aisles, and people did not mind.
These famous hot dogs were voted the best in The Daily Times Readers’ Choice Awards at least four years in a row. Frank said after 30 years of serving them up with ketchup, mayo, mustard, slaw, onions and chili, he knows 2 million of them went out the door with happy customers. When he told his loyal customers he was retiring and selling the store, they wanted to know about the future of those tasty dogs.
He has been told by the new owners things will remain the same. It will still be a convenience store that sells gasoline and the required snacks and whatnot. They have even been taught how to make the hot dogs and fixings using Frank’s recipes. The new owner, he said, also will sell lottery tickets.
It’s going to be weird not going to work, Frank said. He still owns some rental properties that will demand some of his time. Fishing will get more attention, too, as well as hiking and biking. He said just yesterday he will be booking a cruise soon. Frank is part of a group of men who leave the wives and girlfriends behind once per year to cruise. It’s been something they’ve done for years. That will continue. He has also taken cruises by himself. Linda doesn’t like going as much as he does, he explained.
Frank said he will not miss the store at all. It will be the people whom he’s met along this journey. Blount County has been so good to support him, he said. They could have gone somewhere else, but Woody’s became their choice for coffee, candy, conversation and so much more.
Sleeping in is not on his list of important things, nor is watching lots of television or sitting still. He has no experience doing any of that. He admits 30 years went by in the blink of an eye. This neighborhood store that made it a point to weave its way into the lives of its customers not only survived but thrived.
The new owner isn’t even going to change the name. Longtime customers who stop in now will at least have that. A tribute to the man who knew how to run a neighborhood store in a day when lots are being pushed out by the corporate-owned ones.
So Frank, enjoy your retirement, catch up on family time and know that Blount County has a place in its heart for what you created here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.