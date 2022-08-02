My sister and her husband just recently took their new camper on its maiden voyage into Florida. It’s one of those large pull-behinds complete with fireplace and big screen TV. I think it sleeps 8.
Seeing her photos on social media got me to thinking about camping as a family back in the ‘70s. We graduated from a tent to a pop-up trailer where one of the beds also serves as the dining room table with a few adjustments.
We were a family of five — parents, my older brother (by 11 months), me and my younger sister, born when I was 10. We would pack up the camper with dishes, coolers, pots and pans, hanging party lights, extension cord, bedding, broom, canned goods, first-aid kit, lantern, cook stove, propane tanks, can opener, utensils, cleaning supplies, chairs, fire making supplies, clothesline, swim gear, towels, bug spray, fly swatter, leash for the family dog and enough clothes for two weeks. So much stuff it required a checklist my parents would go over before we left the driveway. We lived in West Tennessee then but made the long journey to Cumberland Falls State Park in Kentucky.
There, us kids would swim in the pool, wade near the waterfall, visit the snack shop, go horseback riding, hiking and attend crafting classes where we might make a birdhouse or paint rocks. In the evening we headed out to the pavilion for square dancing and some cool down time at the lodge. They had some comfy chairs there, unlike the backless camp stools we had.
My memories include my mom making us a camper’s cobbler using an oven that was really a metal box placed on top of a camp stove burner. I remember eating chow-mein noodles out there in the woods, and Spam. She even made us pancakes. Lunch time was sandwiches. Food always tasted better in the outdoors and still does.
We had these metal plates we ate from. After every meal, my mom would have to heat water on the stove to wash those dishes in plastic dishpans. She had to make sure there was enough ice in the coolers to keep the lunchmeat cold. And there was always a dreaded trip to the laundry for clothes washing. Going into the nearest small town for groceries was a ritual, too.
I admit I never gave much thought to how much work that was for my mom. We kids just knew we were getting to spend 14 days living out under the stars. We also camped at other state parks where we spent days at the lake. That’s where I learned to swim.
Out on those camping trips is where I also developed my love of nature. If I came back in another life, my dream would be to soar as a bird above the Grand Canyon or across the Great Divide.
Years ago, my family sat around talking about their favorite summer camping memories. We always had a picnic table outside where we could play games under the awning. Beside the fire was always the best place to be, roasting marshmallows. We never sat inside the camper. It was really only made for sleeping.
For my mom, her memories consisted of work and more work. Packing, organizing, cooking, washing, hauling, sweeping, keeping an eye on three kids and repeat.
“I hated camping” she finally told us. We certainly didn’t sense it at the time. In our eyes we were the Griswolds on another epic adventure.
The “fun,” she remembers started with helping my dad back the camper into a parking spot. There were no backup cameras at the time. It usually took more than a few tries to get it right. We kids watched, helpless and hoped for the best.
Just setting up camp was a chore. Get the camper raised up, hoist an awning, attach the lights, get the beds made, fill water jugs, keep the floor swept of dirt, build a fire, trek to the camp store for ice ...
Looking back, we all wonder why we didn’t use paper plates and throw-away utensils? Eat more peanut butter since it didn’t require refrigeration and just cook on the open fire? Roast a hot dog on a stick we found in the woods?
We probably saved money by using our dishes. The ‘70s weren’t the throw-away generation we live in today. We also didn’t eat out like everyone does today, not while camping, not ever.
I just wish camping had been more fun for my mom; we have ourselves to blame for that. Sorry, mom. Shawnda said you could come along with them on a future camping trip. They won’t make you cook or clean up. You won’t have to park it or haul water for boiling or sit outdoors in a downpour. Go and enjoy. You deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.