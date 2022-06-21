It’s been a thing with me my entire life — that innate desire to know more. More about the actors in a television show or the baseball player who just hit a grand slam. More about the Olympics when they get closer to returning. More about the origins of tornadoes and why cats behave as they do (just because).
So I am game anytime anyone wants to take a road trip, although I will confess I am not going to be in the driver’s seat. My dislike of driving has grown stronger over the years; whether it’s my age or the inept drivers out there I am not exactly sure.
On a recent trip to Washington, D.C. I was looking for more places to discover — I have only been there three times previously and one was as a teenager when I met my husband. But, this most recent time I just started googling the area to see if maybe there was something there I could see for the first time.
And there it was. A story about how some of the original stones used to build the U.S. Capitol had ended up in a place called Rock Creek Park, mere minutes away from the National Mall. Why had I never heard the story before? Could this be true?
I was going to find out, so I told my husband of the story and the need to go there, so we did. We arrived at the 1,754-acre park on a weekday in September so there were few others there. I looked for a sign pointing the way. No such luck.
We saw what looked like a group on a guided hike so we inquired about the hidden stones. One person knew what we were talking about and pointed the way. We were off on another adventure.
After snaking our way along a trail and then spotting what looked like a secondary trail, we found our way. I knew we had reached our destination when I saw a chainlink fence and tape cordoning off an area. And sure enough, there were stacks of old stone pillars and bricks.
The stones are only about half a mile from the park’s nature center. The moss-covered stack reaches several feet high and there are rows and rows of them. Other media outlets have reported that some date back to the 1800s.
According to the story, there was a Capitol renovation in 1958. An architect named George Stewart was overseeing a Capitol Building renovation. He was reportedly not a trained architect who was appointed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to do the job of extending and renovating the east facade to create more office space and a new subway terminal. Demolition started in 1958.
At first, some of the stones were removed and sent to the Capitol Power Plant. These are columns that had stood since Andrew Jackson’s inauguration. In 1987, the pile of historic stones were relocated to the National Arboretum where they remain today.
But other parts of the east facade were stored by the National Park Service and in 2009 Washington City Paper reported the slabs were piled in Rock Creek Park.
Reports I read stated it is unclear who maintains them or even who has official ownership. Some say the pile also includes stones from more recent renovations.
This site isn’t on any list of places to visit. It is fenced off, but the fence was falling in and you could step in and stand next to history.
I took photos and stood in awe. Here I am in the woods of a national park standing next to stones used to build our U.S. Capitol. They are lying on the ground, unnoticed by most with no apparent use any longer. What about a museum or somewhere at least better than a hidden path in the woods?
I did read one report that said the U.S. Capitol Historical Society had cut up a small number of the stones to sell as bookends. The stones had also been used occasionally for small restoration jobs in the Capitol and White House
My visit was just last year so I am sure they are still there. I can’t help but wonder what else is out there in the great beyond or down the street for me to discover and learn. I am packed and ready. Somebody take the wheel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.