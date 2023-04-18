April is the start of a major birthday month in my family. I kick it off on the 1st, my daughter’s is the 19th and there is also an aunt, sister-in-law, nephew, co-worker and others getting a year older with me this month.
April 19 is also a sad day for this country. On that day in 1995, 168 people were murdered at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. A man with a stint in the Army loaded up a rented van full of explosives and drove it into downtown Oklahoma City, detonating his cargo; 19 innocent children showing up for day care and 149 adults punching the clock for a day’s work died as the building came apart at the seams, at precisely 9:02 a.m. It was the worst homegrown act of terrorism this country has ever faced. Close to 700 others were wounded.
A few years ago, my trio that includes me, husband, Joe, and daughter, Amanda, embarked on a long car trek to New Mexico. On the way back we spent the night in Oklahoma City and decided to go to the memorial built on that tragic site.
I didn’t really want to go. I didn’t want to see the stuffed animals, notes and photos attached to the perimeter fence in remembrance of the children that were lost. Undeveloped young lives who never knew what it was like to discover a soulmate with which to wander this planet of ours. Kids who didn’t deserve the horror that encased them.
Once past that, you reach the Field of Empty Chairs, 168 of them forming nine rows to represent the nine floors of the building. It’s eerily quiet there. No one speaks a word as they take it all in. Our 168 who paid the price for the ultimate evil that exists — those who nonchalantly take the lives of others and just walk away.
There are also the Gates of Time. At one end of the field, the clock is permanently set at 9:01 a.m. — when the world was as it should be. At the other end, the clock is set at 9:03 a.m., the time healing began. A Reflecting Pool and Survivor Wall are also part of the site meant to honor and remember.
The museum’s chronological telling of the day’s horrific act starts out reporting the weather on that April 19 and what kinds of business was being conducted. A meeting of the water board was just getting underway, and it was being audiotaped. Visitors are invited to put on a set of headphones and listen in to the final sound of the bomb going off. The terror I was listening to jolted me from my seat. To this day I can feel that gut-punching sorrow and shock as I sat and listened to those last moments.
As we navigated the museum, there were car keys left on desks, window blinds askew, clocks forever stuck on 9:02 a.m. These items collected from the carnage put the personal touches on a story in a way nothing else could. It reminds me of the pile of shoes on display at the Holocaust Museum — shoes left behind by Jews entering the gas chambers at concentration camps during World War II. They were told they were going to take showers.
The question that is often asked is why? Why did that lone man feel the need to kill 168 people in Oklahoma? He didn’t know them. They hadn’t been in conflict. Why children? We always get a description after one of these senseless killings of the murderer. He was a conspiracy theorist, government distruster or outlier or conflicted young person who kept to himself, or a disgruntled former employee. We always hear there were warning signs and many leave notes behind, “manifestos” they think justified their behavior. Since the Oklahoma City bombing, there have been hundreds of mass killings in this country. By the first week of March 2023, we had more than 100 mass shootings this year.
I am tired of seeing the smiling faces of murderers looking back at me from my television as I learn about their past woes. I am not interested. I am not interested in the why as much as the how.
As in, how do mentally unstable people get weapons not meant for them? How do they keep showing up at schools to blast kids away like some video game? How many assault-style weapons does one person need? How do we reach people to get them the mental health services they require? Columbine High School (April 20, 1999), Virginia Tech (April 16, 2007) New Town Elementary School (Dec. 14, 2012), Stoneman Douglas High School (Feb. 14, 2018), Robb Elementary School (May 24, 2022) and the latest, The Covenant School in Nashville, on March 27. Those are the school killings. Powerful weapons exact powerful results in businesses, churches and on streets everywhere. Assault. That’s what they do.
We owe it to the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing and the hundreds of other victims of mass murders to not just offer our thoughts and prayers and then go about our day. Maybe evil exists in the world as a test of our own mettle to find a solution to a problem that’s not going away on its own.
