My recent trip to NYC was something I will be talking about when I’m 80. I got to see Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden with my daughter by my side. It was one of those experiences you want to soak in, knowing you won’t be there in that moment ever again. The trip also included surprise tickets to see “The Lion King” on Broadway, a birthday gift from my daughter. We went to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and the Museum of Modern Art. Shopping at Macy’s was on our list as well. We sat on Santa Claus’ lap at that same Macy’s a few years ago. Another bucket list item that’s been realized.
I know my mom was a little worried that her daughter and granddaughter would be in NYC by ourselves, but in reality, there are 8.5 million residents there, so no matter where we went, there was a crowd. We walked just about everywhere because I have yet to master the subway and rides like Uber are super expensive there. We walked to and from Madison Square Garden from our hotel, which was only half a mile. Never once did I feel unsafe in that massive city.
I am probably not the only one who has preconceived notions about New Yorkers or at least those who call NYC home. To me, they are people always in a hurry to get somewhere. Crosswalks can’t hold them. They plow on through. And if you step up to the food line at a pizza place on the street, you better know what you want, immediately. Don’t spend too much time scouring the menu; they don’t like that. It’s pizza. What else do you need to know?
NYC dwellers have the reputation of not being friendly or helpful, like when you need to ask directions. They don’t look you in the eye, and get agitated if you linger on the sidewalk too long, gawking at the tall buildings. So the stories go.
That was not my NYC experience. My first encounter was at Penn Station where we ended up after riding a train from the airport in Newark, New Jersey. I just needed someone to point me to West 26th Street; the uniformed officers over in the corner seemed a good bet.
Only a few words were uttered from my mouth before they asked us where we were from. Was it my Southern accent? Probably, but the two officers got on their phones to see where our hotel was, how far to walk it, etc. It was at least 20 blocks, but we were assured by them it was doable and preferable to the high cost of a cab. We thanked them and started hoofing it, suitcase in tow.
We also invited ourselves to sit and eat our pizza on the street with another NYC employee. She was just minding her own business when my daughter asked if we could share her table. She obliged. I figured we would just leave her alone to enjoy her lunch and we would do the same. Then I must have asked her a question regarding the locale of MSG. The next 20 minutes were back-and-forth conversations about her job and family, and ours. By the time we left, we had made a new friend, albeit one we will probably never see again. As it turns out, we were right across the street from the venue. Our transit authority friend went on her way.
We were approached by a woman in front of the theater where we saw “The Lion King.” She came up and asked if we needed any help. I guess we must have looked like we were lost or confused. She told us she lives in NYC and recommended some places to visit. She took our photo with our phone. That was another 20 minutes of connecting with strangers. I have to admit when she first came up to us, I thought she might take our phone or ask for money. She just wanted to assist two visitors trying to enjoy the Big Apple.
There were others, like the woman who showed us how to buy a train ticket to get from Newark to NYC. That $15 ticket was the cheapest transportation we had the whole time we were there. We paid for a car ride from our hotel back to the airport when we left. There was a $20 charge to go through the Holland Tunnel. One of my other ride receipts had a traffic congestion fee.
I will probably keep complaining about those costly fees and the $16 I paid for a grilled cheese sandwich, but the experiences we had and the people we met — they made my birthday trip full of fond memories. My daughter bought me a crown and sash to wear on my birthday so I wore it on the streets. I don’t know how many strangers wished me a happy birthday.
I am certain we’ll be back there to make even more memories and maybe ride the subway.
