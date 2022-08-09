With more than 30 years under my belt as a writer/editor for this and one other newspaper, I can speak with some insight and observation about the current state of affairs regarding the collection and dissemination of the news.
When I started, I covered public meetings that included school boards and city commissions. It was my job to show up at the jail to see who got arrested and for what. I would pour over arrest reports and summarize them for publication in our newspaper. Court filings and actual cases before a judge were my responsibility, too.
That all takes a lot of time. School board meetings and public hearings can go for hours, just ask those at this newspaper now, like Amy Beth Miller. And after sitting for those hours and listening to the back and forth, there’s the time it takes to congeal it into a report that is understandable and accurate. On some days, reporters cover multiple meetings, so you don’t have to — you can get an account of them just by picking up the newspaper or glancing at your computer.
And lots of these events that need covering are in the evening, while most everyone else is glad to be going home. A reporter’s hours are not for the 9-to-5’ers, which I have to admit I have become since I no longer am a hard news/breaking news reporter. I saw the opportunity to become a feature writer who most often can work the Mon.-Fri. daytime schedule.
But I so admire and appreciate our staff that makes sacrifices to see that our community is informed of a new grocery chain moving next to our mall or a corporate headquarters selecting us as their new home. It takes lots of digging to tell the full story and it’s ever-evolving, so reporters have to keep up.
Our reporters take turns with weekend duty as well. When elections roll around, we are out at the polls and in contact with local officials well into the night so readers will know come morning how everything shakes out.
We also have the tough job of reporting on horrific acts done by horrific people.
I say all of that to say this: The Daily Times is committed to providing this community with the best possible news coverage. Even as our staff, just like at other newspapers, has shrunk and shrunk over the last decade. That translates into fewer people covering a county that has experienced a sizable population boom. All of us here at the paper wish we had clones. I wish I could write a little faster and zip through my to-do list with nothing relegated to tomorrow.
It seems some people prefer to get their “news” from Facebook or other social media outlets. But it is the newspapers of this country that offer the in-depth stories and not the rumors and accusations that are just that. We are not 10-second sound bites. Sometimes in this hurry-up society, that’s all some feel they have time for.
It bears explaining that we do not selectively decide to cover an event or ignore it based on our own individual beliefs. If it happens in our community, we let people know, as long as we know. Sometimes I get contacted about why we didn’t go to this grand opening or that highly attended gathering. I always ask who was in charge and who did they notify here at the paper. Mind readers we are not.
I am in charge of the daily calendar, where clubs and other organizations can publicize their meetings. That can include things like pickleball clubs, concerts, support groups, workshops, classes and political gatherings — all publicized for free.
We run church news, also for free, each Friday. Revivals, singings, suppers, fundraisers and other events. They all go in Get the Word Out.
I would love to see more people take advantage of getting the word out about their events. The Daily Times is still the local news source for lots of people who can choose to get their news in our printed edition or online.
I’m not saying all of this to get a subscription boost, although that would be great. I just hope more people understand we take our jobs seriously and work hard as Blount County’s only local newspaper. We admit we sometimes miss things as we go about our days, but we try to follow up. We appreciate calls from people letting us know about topics of concern.
I get my news from multiple sources and so should everyone. It’s not a healthy situation when only those you agree with get your ear. It is not a newspaper’s job to ignore ideas, events, discussions, because someone finds them offensive. We will give you a report on what’s taking place. It’s up to you whether you want to attend an event or lend your support or lead a protest.
The old adage that ignorance is bliss just isn’t so. Each of us should make it our mission to learn all we can about our community. That includes interacting with those we don’t agree with and making a conscientious effort to make our surroundings a better place for all.
