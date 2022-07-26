I wasn’t born and raised in Blount County but I consider this my home and have for the past 40-plus years. I moved here from Memphis as a junior in high school and graduated in the second class of William Blount High School, in 1981.
This time every year I get to thinking about class reunions, mostly because I am the one responsible for getting the calendar notices into our newspaper. Former students at Everett, Friendsville, Charles M. Hall, Porter, Lanier and Townsend high schools contact me, high schools that don’t exist anymore. Everett was one of the largest high schools and many classmates have been getting together for decades. The other aforementioned schools do the same. Other schools that still exist, like Alcoa High, have monthly alumni gatherings.
Some have banquets, hand out scholarships, rent out gymnasiums or meet up at a local park. They email me a class photo to run in the paper.
Having only gone to a local high school for two years, I didn’t get to know many of the 300-plus members of my class. I kept up with a few friends after graduation. My best friend, Kim Christopher, died of breast cancer years ago. Her daughter now has two beautiful children of her own.
I know it can be hard sometimes to track down class members after many leave the area and change their names. But I never left, and I traveled a short distance down the road to study at the University of Tennessee while living at home. I did marry Joe and took his last name. My maiden name is Menken; I got tired of telling people how to pronounce it and spell it. So Melanie Tucker I became.
But over the years, practically no one has ever reached out to invite me to a class reunion. There were maybe a few in the early years that I knew about and didn’t attend. But as milestones have passed, I wonder if the WBHS Class of 1981 ever meets.
I rarely run into classmates. You’d think never having left Blount County that I would occasionally bump into someone. It’s so easy to find people on social media, too. I don’t think I have one friend on social media that I attended high school with except for my husband’s sister, Susan.
That’s not to say all of that is someone else’s fault or responsibility. I have not made a concerted effort to track people down.
I took a small poll of people that I know. My husband has never been to his reunion, either. He graduated in the first class at WBHS, in 1980, having to leave Friendsville High for a new school his senior year. Our daughter, also a graduate of WBHS, said she’s never been to any of her reunions either. She lives down the road from her alma mater. My brother, also a 1981 graduate of WBHS, has not gone to any, and neither has my sister.
I have also talked to others in this community who either chose not to go to reunions or were never notified of them. It seems the older you are, the greater likelihood you’ve been to your reunion. I’ve driven my mom 500 miles to meet up with her Class of ‘57 at Bauxite High. I don’t know if I would have gone to mine or not. I am not especially fond of social gatherings of large crowds.
But in some ways I feel cheated. Maybe I could have reconnected with a former classmate who still lives here. It’s nice to know what people did after high school. Did they go to college, start working immediately after high school, get married, raise kids, travel the world?
I am working on putting together a story about an upcoming reunion for Everett High alumni. During the interview they spoke of favorite teachers who made a difference in their lives. They told fun stories about their time as athletes. It seems like their school mates were more like a second family.
I loved sitting down with them and hearing all about their high school days. They pulled out yearbooks and other memorabilia. All the while I’m thinking about my own experiences.
I did receive a good education at WBHS that allowed me to go on and graduate from UT and land a job in my field as a journalist, which I dearly love. I have heard from a couple of teachers over the years who had a part to play in my life journey.
But I can’t help wondering where is the rest on the WBHS Class of 1981? I don’t know if there have been reunions that I didn’t know about. I remember there was an attempt at one a few years ago but I don’t think many people attended.
Last year should have been the 40th. I never heard a word. I could have announced it in the pages of this newspaper for those, like me, who still love getting their news from a local outlet.
Maybe reunions are becoming a thing of the past. Maybe we are so busy we don’t have time. Maybe high school is just a blip in the road now as we check off our lengthy and adventurous to-do lists.
I can accept that. But if the WBHS Class of 1981 decides to meet up, please let me know. I’ve been here at The Daily Times now for more than 30 years. Let’s talk. I can at least help get the word out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.