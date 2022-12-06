I love Christmas music, and I’m not afraid to say it. I can start listening to it while we are still under a heatwave warning. I always feel like I need to get a head start since the month of December — when most people start listening to it — has only 31 days. And I admit I don’t really listen to it after Dec. 25.
I also love a parade. I watched the Thanksgiving Day parade on television while preparing to host my 17 dinner guests. Floats representing Snoopy and his gang, Disney characters galore and, of course, there at the end, Santa. I went to New York City a few years ago to watch in person. I would go back.
So I sat with lots of my Blount County neighbors this past Saturday to watch our local parade from the sidewalks of Maryville. I haven’t missed many of them over the course of the last 30 years. My daughter, who was there on Saturday, loves this time of year as much as I do.
The parade was kicked off with motorcycle officers from Alcoa and Maryville police departments, listed No. 1 on the parade participants roster we printed in the newspaper the day before. Leadership Blount Class of 2023 was the grand marshal. All 142 parade participants were listed for our viewing pleasure. It was really placed in the newspaper so those who were involved would know their place in line.
But, if you study it like I did, a few things stand out. For one, there was only one high school band in the entire parade, and that was the awesome Alcoa High School Marching Band. Here they came down the streets of their community marching proudly and entertaining us with sounds of the season. I almost wanted to just fall in behind them, follow along the entire route, do some toe tapping and sing. No one would have heard me, thankfully.
During some years, our local high schools have combined to have one large band in the parade. That has been fun to see. This year, however, AHS stood alone. I am not condemning our local high schools. I known that William Blount High School Band participated in the Gatlinburg parade the night before in front of thousands. The Heritage High School Band marched in the Townsend parade the day after Maryville’s parade.
We also have two local colleges, Maryville College and Pellissippi State. They were not represented in the parade either.
It just struck me as ironic that the theme for the 2022 parade here in Maryville and Alcoa was “There is no place like home for Christmas.” I just wanted to see and listen to more live, hometown music.
I have always wished that our parade would kick off with a band. We had to wait until parade entry No. 49 before we heard AHS. And then that was followed by 93 floats, sign carriers and walkers.
Besides wishing there had been more live music, I also noticed how few of our local houses of faith made the decision to enter the parade. There were four. We have probably 200 churches here in Blount County, and I can recall in years past how more would design a float to promote the true meaning behind Christmas, with manger scenes, etc. It seems like an outreach opportunity. People remember when you stand up and stand out.
I know I will remember many of the local businesses who chose to walk or drive the route with their signs prominently displayed. There was Maryville Jewelers, Jackson Family Construction, Best Bros Pulling, Rural King, Bentley Home Inspections, Hometown Lawn Care & Landscaping, 6 Mile Woodworks and City Farm Wine & Spirits. Several of our real estate agents also rode in cars or trucks along the route to show their community support, and yes, maybe get a few home sellers and buyers on their side.
And among those on foot for the parade were people holding signs for Smith & Wesson, a business not officially open in our community yet. Its headquarters is still being completed, but here they were showing community spirit.
There were two local Scout troops in the parade, one a Cub Scout troop and the other, Girl Scouts. I think I counted 13 or so entries carrying elected officials. I saw some local wrestlers hauled by a truck, and a maid service advertising its services. Cloggers and dancers never disappoint.
WBHS had its dance team. They did a great job. William Blount FFA was part of the hometown Christmas parade, too. Maryville High School was represented by its Sign Language Club. Middlesettlements Elementary had its walking group, basketball team and cheerleaders who all shouted out holiday messages. Carpenters Elementary cheerleaders and Clayton-Bradley Academy Singers all made the parade enjoyable.
I seem to recall there used to be local credit unions and banks that entered floats in the parade. That could have ended years ago. Various riders on horseback used to be some of the last ones to make their way down the parade route. Kids always love that.
I haven’t mentioned everyone who participated. All made for a wonderful Dec. 4 event. I just wish there had been more live music and participation from our faith community. That’s coming from someone who can remember when.
