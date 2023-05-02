We’ve all seen them around — the Canada geese that are now mostly year-round birds. They are plentiful at our local parks, near watering holes and residential areas. I’ve seen them everywhere, including golf courses and store parking lots. If they happen to have their offspring with them, step back. They are aggressive and will not tolerate close encounters. Chase you they certainly will.
They have that signature honk. I can be inside my house and hear them flying over. I always wonder how long have they been in the air, where did they start their flight from and how far do they still have to go? Sometimes I even make it a point to poke my head out the window to see that V formation they always take during flight.
There it is. Confirmation to me that this is a flock of Canada geese and they have places to be and things to see.
For years, I never knew why they fly that way, but they all do. I saw just three in that formation a few days ago. Only three of them but still in proper alignment.
I discovered the reason they do it that way. Just a search on the internet will tell you. That V formation makes it easier for the team to keep track of every member. Each bird flies slightly above the bird in front of them, reducing wind resistance. They also take turns being the leader. When one gets tired, that bird falls back to the end of the line and another one takes its place. They also use their honk to encourage the rest of the flock to pick up the pace.
Seems like they are smarter than most humans. We wear ourselves out at work, never asking for help and then burnout sets in. We are so busy doing our own things that sometimes we don’t notice when a friend, family member or co-worker is struggling. We think we have to always appear to be the stronger, most vocal, most visible member of our pack.
But the Canada geese got it right. They keep each other within easy sight. No one is getting left behind because of a bad day. They make the travel from Point A to Point B as easy as possible with the wind-resistant formation. And when the leader gets tired, he or she relinquishes that top spot to one more able to do the job. That’s being self-aware and unselfish.
And that honk of encouragement — how I wish management and business leaders would adopt that as their daily goal. To just seek someone out in the office and tell them they are valued, did a good job or that they are noticed. Some days, weeks and months we toil away and then wonder if it mattered at all.
It’s not just the Canada geese that amaze me. There are the hummingbirds that fly here from Mexico each year. I put up a feeder and make my own nectar using only two ingredients — sugar and water. And I know the same birds that came last year to my Maryville residence remember their route of several thousand miles. That’s because one spring I was later than usual putting my feeder out. I was looking out the window and a hummingbird came to the spot where my feeder should have been but was not. He or she had obviously fed from that spot in the past. That tiny bird hovered there for a bit as if to ask me was I going to feed him.
It didn’t take me long to get a source of sustenance out there. He had probably just completed his long journey and needed to be refilled.
And I have to admit, I also feed squirrels. Not really on purpose. They come to my other bird feeder to snack, and I let them. I tell my husband that might be a momma squirrel who needs fuel to care for her babies.
Refueling each other is important. Recognizing our own weakness and helping others when we see theirs is paramount to carrying on in this world. It can be as simple as a smile, an offer to help on a project or the gift of sitting down and just talking, or listening. That’s an asset that seems to have been lost. We would rather talk about ourselves than take the time to actually focus on someone else.
We should all have the presence of mind to stop, listen and notice. And hope that when we need that reassurance or pick-me-up, that someone is ready to step up.
