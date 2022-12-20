It is at this time of year more that any other that people reminisce about childhood. There’s Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” who got his best gift as a 9-year-old, despite his mother’s misgivings over his eye health. “Polar Express” is a favorite children’s story about the hope and love that comes to life in this season of giving.
I look back on my Christmases as a child and recall very little of the gifts I received. That’s not because I didn’t receive any; my fondest recollections are of going to my grandmother’s house to see my cousins, aunts and uncles and beloved grandparents. The day would be spent in carefree play, followed by an oversized meal of turkey or ham and sides galore. Desserts were right up there with anything Bobby Flay, Paula Deen or Martha Stewart could conjure up. I would put them to the test any day. They never got to taste my grandmother’s bread pudding.
We would then have to wait until the kitchen was completely cleaned of all the dishes, before we could open gifts. I surmise that the adults took as long as they possibly could, just to make us wait. But wait, we did. And then the gift giving could proceed.
I got a Crissy doll, Barbies, a Mouse House, clothes, jump rope, books, games, etc. over the years, and probably a bicycle, although I learned to ride on my mom’s huge bike that had a passenger seat (an elongated piece of metal) on back. That’s tough for a 7-year-old.
I’m not complaining. Us three kids had plenty. But what I have realized over the years is the actual gifts aren’t what I always think of when Christmases past flood my thoughts. It’s the experiences that surround them.
I remember the first Christmas that I was married. I was still a college student with a part-time job. My husband did all of the providing. We cut down an old cedar tree on his uncle’s property to be our Christmas tree. We came across old Polaroid photos of it; those seeing the likeness of that scruffy tree made reference to how tacky it was. In my eyes and recollection it was beautiful and remains so in my mind.
I always make sure to never lose sight of the first Christmas Day and a baby in a manger, while still trying to make great memories with family. I love to shop for others.
This past weekend I went to see “A Christmas Carol” with my family at the Clarence Brown Theater in Knoxville. Every year while I am watching it, one thought takes over: I wish the financially successful people of the world who spend their time filling their own pockets would sit long enough to view this Charles Dickens classic about a man who spent his days miserably counting his wealth instead of noticing and caring about the less fortunate. Scrooge is portrayed as a bitter, unloving miser who keeps his house cold and dark in wintertime to save a few coins.
I know it’s everyone’s own business how they spend their wealth, and many do help those who need a hand. But there are other individuals and companies who choose to look the other way or deny there is a problem as people all over the world lack clean drinking water, health care and adequate food.
Scrooge says the prisons and work houses are there to house the poor and they should go there.
In the end, he does have a change of heart after being led back to his regrettable past, experiencing what he’s missing in the present and seeing a possible future of doom. He becomes a person who puts servitude to others over self and gains a sense of great happiness. Childlike glee takes over.
I did a story that ran a few days ago on Bryson Potts, a 14-year-old Maryville resident who passed by some individuals on the streets who were experiencing homelessness in Knoxville and wanted to do something to help. He is no millionaire, but he put the word out that he is collecting winter items to give away, and people responded. Some would say that isn’t much — but it is what this teen, who has an incurable disease, could do — and he is doing something that is heartfelt. More than a lot of others who are in better position could do if they only will.
“A Christmas Carol” was written in 1843, but the message is still relevant. Greed is at the heart of a lot of ills in society. When we have celebrities and athletes who will never be able to spend what they earn, hawking for businesses like online betting, I have to wonder why? Do they really need more wealth? Do they not care that gambling is an addiction and that those who suffer a lot of times are children?
And it’s not just the well-to-do who can and do make it a point to help others rise above their circumstances. There are so many organizations who only want your time. Places that need volunteers 12 months of the year. The warming center housed at First Baptist Maryville will be open this holiday weekend — beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday through 7 a.m. on Monday — for those who don’t have a safe, warm place to spend their nights. There is no cost and hot meals are provided. Our temperatures will be falling into the single digits.
I say we need more Bryson Potts in this world and more reminders we can’t take anything with us to the grave. But we can all do some good while we are here.
