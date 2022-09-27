I’ve written about the various tokens kept in my office as reminders of who I’ve come into contact with over the years — photographs, artwork, sand from the beaches of Normandy and lots of cards.
But there’s one woman who visits my memory frequently although she died in 2019. I remember reading her obituary in our paper and thinking how one more important piece of world history was gone. That this Lithuanian woman who I met only once is someone who embodies what love, forgiveness and servitude is all about — and if more of us had heard her story, what a profound affect she would have had.
Ann “Ona” Keraminas was 87 when I visited her in her assisted living apartment in Maryville. She began to tell me a story so horrible I felt undeserving to hear it. I felt like anybody treated that badly should not have to relive it even one more time. There was pain in her voice 74 years after the fact. Ann had been ripped from her bicycle as she rode to school in Lithuania, captured by German soldiers and then put on a train headed to Dachau, a concentration camp. She was 13.
There were four kids taken, she told me. Three boys and her. Two of the boys’ fathers came to rescue them and gave themselves up in place of their sons. Ann’s didn’t come. He was part of the underground resistance and has gone into hiding.
She remembers there were two lines headed into Dachau that day. A Jewish woman took Ann, who was Catholic, under her wing. They were in the line designated for Jews. But a guard saw Ann make the sign of the cross so he shoved her in the other line with non-Jews.That saved her life. The Jews were stripped of all belongings and were told to go to the showers. They were really gas chambers.
“They went in to take showers and never came out,” she told me back in 2016. “I saw them myself, piles of bodies.”
U.S. soldiers discovered dozens of train cars with badly decomposed human remains and thousands of walking skeletons as they arrived at the end of the war, in 1945. Dachau was the first concentration camp for political prisoners of the Nazi party, opening in 1933.
Ann was there in that horrible place for two years. The Germans performed medical tests on her. Her sight was damaged when a guard struck her with his rifle because she reached down in a field to grab a potato. Somehow, Ann survived the torture and was rescued. She ended up in a refugee camp.
She met her husband Jonas in a refugee camp in Germany and the two made their way to America in 1949. What they brought with them were the clothes on their backs. They settled first in New York and then Illinois.
This tiny woman became a large presence by the company she kept. She was active in charities and worked to preserve her Lithuanian culture. Boy Scouts were recipients of her volunteerism, and so were veterans. She received a gold medal for her patriotism by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1992.
Ann was known worldwide for her artwork, specifically the snowflake ornaments she made. In her native country, she fashioned them out of field straw. Here in the U.S., she used plastic straws —and she freely gave them away. That included one to me.
I was humbled that she would offer it to me. What do you say in return? Thanks for the gift and I’m so sorry for your pain weren’t enough in my view.
I still have the ornament. I started thinking about Ann again when I heard about Ken Burns’ documentary on the Holocaust. I plan to watch it, although reports like it are tough on the heart. It delves into the responses and actions of this country. Another history lesson is visiting the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. No amount of reflection can prepare you for that.
No one even utters a sound as they enter the museum. No one makes eye contact. You see the cattle cars that innocent prisoners rode in for days with no way to move around. There are the photos of emaciated kids and adults. The stories of medical torture are there. Bodies tossed like trash. It’s overwhelming. And then there is the pile of shoes that were discarded as unsuspecting Jews eagerly waited their turns in the shower.
Ann had every right to hate those who altered her life forever and nearly took it, along with millions of others. She was able to have one son — doctors told her the medical experiments she underwent at Dachau were likely to blame that she wasn’t able to have more. Her son and her husband preceded her in death.
Ann was able to conquer death from starvation and torture, the fear of what her life would be after the war in a new country and the hate of who and what had been done to her. “I forgive them,” she told me. I can’t even fathom.
I am blessed to have met her. I take her words with me. I urge all to watch Ken Burns’ documentary on PBS so that we never forget the tragedies of the past. We owe it to Ann and the others to lift up their bravery and resilience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.