The passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has gotten a lot of press in recent days. She was on the throne for 70 years after all, a feat that will likely never happen again. The matriarch was 96 and I heard reports she worked up until two days before she died.
As a longtime reporter, I have had the pleasure of interviewing many centenarians, those who reach the 100 year mark. There have been more women than men. Many of them were teachers. A lot of the men spent decades at what was then Aluminum Company of America.
But, you really can’t say that’s why they lived such a lengthy life. Teaching was about the only job for women those years ago besides office work or raising children. ALCOA was in its heyday and employed lots of workers here, mostly men.
Each time I have been given the opportunity to talk with a centenarian, I listen intently to their stories of growing up on the farm, of having lots of siblings to help do the work or how they got their first real job before they reached their teens. Some were never afforded the opportunity to finish high school, either because Uncle Sam needed them for a war effort or they had to stay home and care for younger brothers and sisters or elderly grandparents.
At the end of every interview, though, I can’t help but ask that question: How is it that you managed to reach centenarian status? What have you done or not done to get yourself here?
I get the typical answers of staying away from the vices of smoking, drinking alcohol and cursing. Most of those I have spoken to also attended church as children, and that reliance on a faith community continued throughout their lives. Just about all of the centenarians I have talked to also married very young, and a good portion of them remained married to the same person for 50 or more years.
When they found a good job, they stayed with it. A majority of those I have spoken to put in 40 or more years with the same company. That is not something that happens much these days, Who’s to say whether that’s good or bad? Leaving a job you don’t like or where you can’t advance seems like the better choice. And there are more choices out there these days.
There were no video games or even telephones for them. Games involved a stick and a ball in the front yard. Television didn’t exist in their youth. Neither did frozen dinners.
But in looking a little deeper into their lives, I saw other things besides hard work, a clean life and a mate to share it all with. Male centenarians told me they just stayed out of trouble. Females said surrounding themselves with family and friends makes life all the sweeter.
What it boils down to in the end is keeping busy, feeling a sense of purpose. The interviewees I spoke with traveled to the local community center to play cards weekly. They got out in the garden to remove weeds. They baked for the church fundraiser and kept their minds active with word games and puzzles. They read and showed interest in current events. One man I spoke with was a competitive ballroom dancer as a younger man, but he still liked to put on some music and move across the floor.
Membership in a civic club is also one of the ways these centenarians have made good use of their time. Taking walks and photography made the list of favorite activities. Some were fortunate to live with family to the end; others had moved to assisted living.
Of course genes play a huge role in how long we stay on this earth. Some are blessed with good ones, while others wage health battles handed down the line. And quality of life, not simply quantity of years is what we’re after.
The life expectancy for Americans has gone down, to 76.1 years, the lowest in 25 years. I am blessed to still have my parents, who are in their 80s and at this moment on a 15-day trip to Utah and Colorado. My maternal grandmother lived to be 99; her mother lived well into her 90s, too.
The centenarians I have talked with live intentionally. They are here and so they press on. They endure what getting old does to a body, but keep moving. With that sense of purpose and servitude, coupled with a sense of humor and gratitude, the 100-year-olds I have met have been doing more than biding their time.
My grandmother had no health issues, other than dementia, and she could have made it to that centenarian status had that cruel disease not robbed her of her mental capacities. She was also one of those who never drank, smoked or cursed. She went to church every time the doors opened. She dearly loved to cook for others.
That doesn’t mean those who follow a different lifestyle won’t make it to 100. I have talked to one or two who claim a glass of wine each day has provided them with a happy and healthy life. Eating their favorite meal of fried chicken has not caused their demise.
Mine is no scientific experiment or poll on how to live to be 100. I just figured they might be doing something right and we should pay attention. I know that living to be 100 isn’t everyone’s aspiration, though. Getting old comes with a lot of pain and loss. There is also beauty and bounty.
I remember one man who had just celebrated his 100th birthday a few years ago. I asked him the question. “I know that I am here for a reason so I try to make every day count for something,” he told me.
