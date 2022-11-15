Thanksgiving is still a week away, but that shouldn’t be the only time we express our gratitude for what we have been provided on this journey. I know I am one of the fortunate ones — a wife with a devoted and caring husband, a mom with a daughter who helps better this world through teaching, and I am also a daughter, myself, with parents who raised us to work hard for what we want.
I am thankful for my father-in-law Sam, who has always had a great sense of humor, who can fix practically anything and helps everyone. He raised up four wonderful kids, my husband included, with my mother-in-law Martha, who passed away a few years ago.
I drive a car until the wheels practically fall off. I use the same bank as I did when I was a teenager. I have worked at The Daily Times for 30-plus years. I live in a house we bought more than 20 years ago. My partner in life and I will celebrate 40 years married next year. I never left Blount County after settling here as a high school student. I have only lived in two states.
I say that to say this — I have found contentment and comfort in my choices. I might like to have a house with a more elegant bathroom with a soaker tub. My walk-in closet is pretty full, but the solution to that is to just get rid of stuff. I like not having a car payment but with two cars with over 100,000 miles each — sooner or later we will have to take the plunge and buy a newer model. As for Joe, he is stuck with me. We met as high school kids and grew up together, raising our daughter, Amanda. There is no one I would rather spend time with.
I, like most people, do not always say those two words. So thank you goes out to my family for supporting and putting up with me. I am thankful my daughter had good role models within the Blount County Schools and that she chose to lead the littlest of students on their journey.
My late grandmother passed on her passion for cooking to me so I love the holidays and feeding a crowd. I’m not sure where I got my love of reading, I’m just glad I take the time to discover what else is out there.
I have gone through a few bosses here at the paper. Frank Trexler and Larry Aldridge come to mind. They both have extensive newspaper experience and dedicated many years of service here. They made this staff a family that I have always felt a part of. We still keep up via social media and mutual friends.
With Mike Sisco at the helm now, this is still the only workplace I want to be a part of — where I can write and share stories and meet people. There is no simpler equation for happiness than that.
Amanda Greever, Lesli Bales-Sherrod, Linda Albert, Steve Wildsmith, Shelby Harris, Andrew Jones, Matthew Stewart, Joel Davis, Bob Norris — they are all former reporters who I worked alongside who all taught me something about this business. I miss them and am forever grateful for their friendships.
I would not have this great place to work, of course, were it not for our readers. My father-in-law reads The Daily Times front to back; sometimes I think he knows its content better than I do. I get frequent calls from those who tell me they read us the first thing every morning or they have had a subscription for 40 years. Thanks for your loyalty in a time when newspapers are closing their doors in record numbers.
I have a sister who finally moved back closer to home so she gets to visit more frequently. My brother is only a couple of states away. We are all thankful that our parents are in relatively good health.
There are our trivia playing friends who make Thursday nights a blast. The two cats who allow me to live with them show occasional glimpses of gratitude. I run each week because of a supportive group that is always quick to compliment just when you need it.
And my life wouldn’t be the same without my longtime friend, Donna Smith, who works for a different newspaper. We met at the University of Tennessee, taking journalism classes together. We get together every few months to catch up and remember when. I can text her any time of day about anything and within minutes we are into a deep discussion about whatever’s on our minds. There is no better gift than a loyal friend.
That also includes Amy Beth Miller, a great reporter, editor and friend. I am so glad to have her as my office mate.
We have four seasons here and the most beautiful national park in our backyard. Parks & Rec offers an amazing variety of classes to join. The greenway is one of our best assets too, for walking, running and biking. Step inside the local library and you will be blown away at the vastness of its programs and resources.
The crime rate is low here; our commitment to one another through volunteerism is envied by other communities. There are reasons people are flocking here.
Obviously I didn’t win the Powerball jackpot that totaled over $1 billion. I admit I did buy a few tickets, but since I’ve never been lucky playing the lottery, ever, I wasn’t holding my breath.
It was nice to dream. But what I already have is way more valuable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.