When I moved to Blount County in 1979, there were roughly 77,000 people living here. Today, there are 137,000, an increase of 60,000 people in 43 years.
I am about to sound like a grouchy old person. You know the ones — we talk about how crowded the grocery store is, how it takes us twice as long to get home. It used to take us 10 minutes and now it takes 22. The people who move here from New York and Chicago, Detroit and California laugh at us and want to pat us on the head and tell us everything will be alright.
I was just thinking the other day of what Blount County looked like in 1979. Heritage High and William Blount High were the two new high schools, replacing Townsend, Walland, Everett, Lanier, Friendsville and Porter. We had a Pizza Inn where the Subway is on Cusick Street and a few drive-in theaters like Druid Hill and Lakemont, which was on Alcoa Highway.
Foothills Mall would open in 1980 or so. Places like Panera Bread, Five Guys, Chili’s, Olive Garden, Culver’s, Calhoun’s, Zaxby’s, Sonic, Cheddar’s, Arby’s and Cracker Barrel didn’t exist. There was a barbecue place called Glco’s. We had a Hardee’s, the one that’s no longer in Alcoa. And while we are an eating out town now, there was a day when most meals were enjoyed around a family table, the menu what our mothers and grandmothers cooked up.
But, this gorgeous town that sits at the backdoor of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, couldn’t expect to just go meagerly about its business, undiscovered. I moved here having nothing to do with the decision; my dad took over the National Weather Service office when it was still at McGhee Tyson Airport so I had no real choice but to move here. I’m still here, married a Blount County native and raised our daughter here. She teaches at the elementary school she attended and sees some of her favorite teachers who are still there, like Jean Wortman.
It’s all I can do not to get frustrated on the way home to South Blount County each week day. We have a Walmart there, and I swore I wouldn’t take that route home once it was built because of the added traffic. I end up taking 411 South because it is the most direct route, but it seems like there are thousands more cars than just a few year ago. We have a Chick-fil-A down that way, a car wash and a Bojangles, car parts store, golf ball store, Food City, Papa Murphy’s, thrift store, storage facility, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, a few motels, veterinarian, karate school and a Weigel’s. And if you need to buy a used car, it seems like we have way more than our share of lots to pick from.
I used to sit next to the police scanner in the news room and hear all of the traffic and emergency calls. Every day the dispatcher would come on with a driver reporting a reckless driver on this highway or that.
A reckless driver, I would say to myself. I see dozens every day on my short commute. People changing lanes multiple times in a span of less than a mile to get two car lengths ahead. Drivers in the hours before sunrise with no headlights on. People driving nice cars who just can’t seem to find the turn signal switch before making that erratic turn. If the speed limit is 50, some must go at least 65.
I see people racing well above the speed limit as I make my way to work; I guess they love their job more than I love mine so they want to get there as fast as they can, or they are just really, really important.
I had a person driving a large pickup truck pass me at a traffic light recently; he was stopped behind me as the light started turning green for us. I saw the light turn and had my foot on the gas but I wasn’t doing it right so that driver blew by me in the intersection. Away he flew into the wee, dark hours.
Not long ago there was a reported road rage incident that left a man dead in our community. There were young kids in one of the cars. I started thinking about how mad I have gotten on the road and what I have done. I usually honk or say things in the comfort of my own car. I have never followed anybody home or tried to run them off the road, but I admit traffic can bring out the worst in a lot of us, including me.
We can’t blame people for wanting to move here. Our public schools are top-notch. We have Maryville College and UT just up the road. There are lots of job opportunities. We have four seasons and maybe even a few snows.
It’s good to remind ourselves how lucky we are to be here. And also to take a deep breath, slow down and enjoy the view. Our drive time shouldn’t be a Nascar qualifying event. We don’t get a trophy for being the first person in the Starbucks line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.