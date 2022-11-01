Years ago, I bought my dad a weather rock for his birthday. It was basically a rock suspended by a piece of string with a piece of wood as its base. If the rock is wet, it’s raining, the sign said. If it’s cold to the touch, then it’s chilly out, and if the rock is gone, it’s windy.
As a meteorologist, he loved that gift. As for predicting the weather, we are farther along than rocks; we have sophisticated technology including satellites. But truth be told, forecasting the weather even days ahead of time is tough, my dad will tell you.
We live in a zone where it can be in the 70s one day and in the 30s the next. It snowed on Halloween years ago, my dad pointed out. And yet, there are people like me who want to know what January and February hold.
It’s about this time every year that I start thinking about the holidays, which then gets me to pondering on winter weather. I am someone who is expected to come to work no matter what the skies unload on us, so snow days aren’t days off. Luckily I live about 6.3 miles from this place and just off a major highway so it’s never been an issue for me.
I read the Old Farmer’s Almanac and its predictions. This year, East Tennessee is supposed to have a colder than normal winter, with the coldest periods in early December and early and late January. The best chances for snow, the almanac reports, is early to mid-January and mid-February.
That sounds about right to me.
I read the 2022-2023 general winter forecast in the Farmer’s Almanac which stated: “We believe that most of the U.S. will be colder than normal this winter, although summer will be mostly warmer that usual. In addition to a neutral to perhaps weak El Nino, important weather influences will include a continued warm phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, a neutral to positive North Atlantic Oscillation and a negative Pacific Decadal Oscillation. Oscillations are linked ocean-atmosphere patterns that can have long-term effects on the weather.”
So what does that mean? I asked my dad, who is retired from the National Weather Service, having served years at McGhee Tyson Airport and in Little Rock, Arkansas before that. He is a trained meteorologist, and he had to laugh at that oscillation report, saying he wasn’t quite sure what they were trying to tell us. You can’t use terms that people don’t understand to explain things, my dad said.
He knows it is our curious and hopeful nature that makes us wonder about a white Christmas or huge blizzard. He also knows technology has made weather predicting more accurate over the years. But when it comes to predicting our winter several months in advance, that’s about impossible.
What the NWS and Farmer’s Almanac use are mostly 30-year cycles that can help predict what our winters might look like by studying the past, he explained. We can’t even predict the weather past next week with real accuracy, he said. Months-out is just not reliable. Sometimes the experts hit the nail on the head; other times they miss the mark.
There was a woman who lived in Crab Orchard named Helen Lane. She was a columnist for the Crossville Chronicle and claimed to be able to tell us weather patterns using signs in nature. My dad used to get calls about her at his office. He never met her. She was, he said, wrong a lot of the times.
She used fogs and crickets to predict snows. It made for a good story. It would be wonderful if it was that easy.
I read an article in The Crossville Chronicle that said Lane began weather predicting back in 1959. She resided in Crab Orchard and claimed the number of snows we would get were determined by how many heavy fogs occurred. She also said that spiders and crickets were numerous and corn husks were very thick.
In 1959, she counted 12 heavy fogs and that winter, 14 snowfalls dumped 60 inches of snow, that newspaper article said. From there, her story went nationwide. For the next 40 years, reporters were at her house, wanting Lane’s prediction. She died in 2000, but her daughter continued the tradition for years.
In days long gone, weather predictors would just take a look outside, notice the clouds and made determinations about what was heading our way. Local forecasts have gotten twice as good as they used to be, my dad said.
It would be easier, he said, if we lived in North Dakota. That snow and bone-chilling temperatures are on the way are certainties. We can figure that since we are at a higher elevation than Memphis or Little Rock that our chances for snow are greater than theirs. I wonder who makes it to the grocery store faster for milk and bread? Which area has the most weather-related traffic accidents?
Winter will arrive on Dec. 21. We know it will get cold at some point. Kids may get a day or two off from school. A white Christmas isn’t likely. Those are my predictions. Safe ones.
The best place to be a weatherman is in Hawaii, according to my dad — the weather is the same ever day. Highs in the 70s with afternoon showers. That about covers it all. Unless there is a hurricane.
It still sounds like paradise to me.
