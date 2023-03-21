After nine days off and 1,100-plus miles in a car, I’ve arrived back at the office somewhat refreshed, but mostly well fed. The four of us travelers were guests of my aunt Marian (we call her Sissy) and her mother-in-law, Virgie, who will soon be 102. We arrived at their side-by-side houses in Benton, Arkansas on Saturday afternoon and when we left for home on Wednesday, we probably were 10 pounds heavier but so appreciative of the Southern hospitality. The contentment lasted for days after getting back home.
Our menus for the week included white chicken chili, the tenderest roast I’ve ever eaten, tamale casserole, homegrown peas and a long list of homemade desserts. The pistachio cake and Tull apple pie are worth their own front page story and photos. Virgie also makes homemade sourdough bread. It’s probably a good thing I live so far away. I would wear out my welcome pretty quickly to dine at her table.
We had a few days there. My mom was born nearby and still has some cousins who reside in Benton so she visited with them. We take her on this journey about every year or two so she can spend time with her younger sister. Us “kids” went to Hot Springs and multiple flea markets and thrift stores in search of bargains. We found a few, including a living room rug. I’m thankful for trunk space.
My daughter and I also love Schlotzsky’s Deli so when we found out there was one in Little Rock, we decided to head on over for lunch. We had one of these in Maryville years ago but it closed for some reason. I’ve been mad ever since.
The round sandwiches with their piles of deli meat and shredded lettuce did not disappoint. And while I sat at the table waiting on my order, I decided to look up our old address in Little Rock where my family of four lived for a decade. Once my sister arrived, we had to move out of that two-bedroom home into one that we all could fit inside.
I typed in the address on Zion Street and learned we were less that 5 miles away. So after chowing down, we got back into the car and headed to the first house I called home. I remembered the sloping side yard where we slid down on cardboard boxes and how the street curved down the hill. Us neighborhood kids would ride the streets on our bicycles, our parents really never knowing just how far we ventured. Nothing bad ever happened back then.
But as we drove down that narrow street, I kept asking myself if this was the right place. The road seemed so narrow that two cars would have trouble passing. The yards were so tiny — how did we all find room to roam? I learned to ride a bicycle in that front yard. That seemed impossible since the front yard looked like a small stoop.
The lot next door was vacant. I remember that house burning down when we still lived next to them. The rest of the houses were unrecognizable to me. Seems like this place had shrunk. Where’s that tree we all climbed just across the street? Our house used to have a large window in front. Now it has a garage on the side; the yard was a mess.
I sent my older brother in Florida a picture and asked him if he recognized it. To my amazement he knew exactly where I was.
The small world we lived in back then certainly seemed large at the time. I could have sworn those roads took us miles from home as we pedaled through our universe. The street over from us was Cobb Street and it was a huge hill we rode our bikes down, just a little terrified of our brakes failing. Even it seemed less menacing these many years later.
I took a few photos of the house from inside the car. I had hoped I would see someone outside — maybe I would have stopped to tell them who I was. I even visioned knocking on the door and asking for a look around. But after driving by a couple of times, we moved on. We probably looked like stalkers to anyone glancing outside.
I enjoy these adventures into the past. Many years ago I found my old elementary school where we lived in Memphis. It was called Capleville and it’s now been torn down. I had my photo made in front of the school sign before its demise. I’ve gone back to see our Memphis home, too.
Pretty much anybody my age can tell this same story. Memories of big days in the outdoors with friends, riding go-carts, playing kickball and begging to stay out just a few minutes longer. Then when we go back to those places, they don’t even look like themselves.
That’s because we saw them through a much smaller lens. We hadn’t been anywhere yet. We had nothing to compare our little corner of the world with. To us it was everything.
I am glad I went back. My husband and daughter got to see where I lived for the first 10 years of my life. It brought back memories of long ago neighbors and wondering where they are now. But mostly it connected me back to my past and the carefree days that seemed endless at the time.
Fifty years later I can still see that old blue bicycle in the front yard, that kitchen table we gathered around, the jump ropes we hopped over — and I am grateful for all of it. It all played a role in who I would become. It was just nice to go back in time and put myself there once more.
