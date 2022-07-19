There are three sets of triplet black bear cubs at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend who only briefly discovered what it’s like to be cared for in nature by the one who brought them into this world.
They now have names like Nessie, Sorrel, Sage and Thyme — cubs who were born earlier this year in dens in the wilds of Great Smoky Mountains National Park or nearby. But along the way to becoming bear teenagers, these nine bears were captured by humans and taken to ABR to be raised for the next several months.
Why? For two sets of the triplets, their mothers had to be euthanized because they found it too easy to raid someone’s trash cans, garages or cars. And while some would say they shouldn’t have done that so fate took care of them, that isn’t fair or accurate.
Momma bears (and other wildlife, too) are on a constant search for food. They have a keen sense of smell. If you leave a trash can full of last night’s leftovers near your rental cabin or home, they can find it, especially if there is no bear-safe lock on it.
She comes to feed and now sees the area as a food source; she will come back. Next time you might be in the yard and she sees you as a threat to her livelihood.
Next thing, you are calling wildlife officials to come save you. They monitor the situation and determine this bear has become unafraid of humans and will keep raiding trash cans, garages and unlocked cars. There is no recourse after seeing this repeated behavior but to put her down. If she is relocated, her behavior won’t change. The bear will simply become someone else’s problem.
What about her babies? They are trapped and taken to ABR where they will receive the best care minus a mother. They will get all the food they need, medical exams, camera surveillance while in the wild enclosures at the facility and will be released back into the wild in a few months.
But none of that had to happen. There isn’t a substitute for a momma bear. Just ask ABR. They do their absolute best to see these orphan bears get a second chance at life in the wilds, but their place is and will always be amongst other wild creatures and not behind fences, even if only briefly.
We are supposed to be the smarter species. Advertising campaigns tell us over and over to not provide easy access to food. Why would someone leave a car unlocked with Snickers bars and Cheetos for the robbing? Why would a cabin owner not use bear-safe trash cans?
We see images on the news of bears walking inside unlocked cabins. Viewers get a kick out of the antics. We’ve seen what a bear does to the interior of a car. Sadly, we’ve also seen bears who get into a hot vehicle and can’t get out. The car owner finds the bear later, dead of overheating.
Bears are beautiful. They are the symbol of our national park. Pets they are not. Friends they are not. Getting close enough to take a photo is deadly and reckless unless you have one powerful lens.
The third set of triplets currently at ABR were orphaned due to their momma being struck by a car. She was crossing a busy highway very near a county convenience center where unsecured trash is available. A single female cub given the name Little Trouble was found wandering in the wild, a plastic jug on her head for seven days, one more example of what our carelessness can do to wildlife. Thankfully, the cub was captured and the jug was removed; she is doing fine at ABR.
There are two other lone male cubs calling ABR home for now. What happened to the mothers in these cases isn’t known. The cubs were found alone and struggling to survive.
Any day now, another orphaned cub may arrive at ABR. The curators will be ready to serve them. The bear will get a name and number. The process gets repeated over and over again. More than 350 cubs have been temporary residents in the years since ABR was founded.
People from all over the world come to this area hoping to see a black bear. I’ve heard stories from wildlife agents who have been asked what time do the bears get released, like this is a petting zoo. The wild animals are not here to satisfy our whims and curiosities. They were here first, just eking out a living. They don’t need us screwing that up with our selfish needs for up close and personal encounters to go home and brag about.
Check out BearWise.org for more information compiled by bear biologists and supported by state wildlife agencies.
The message is told over and over. Stay away from black bears. Keep your trash contained. Lock your cabin doors and your vehicles. It just isn’t that hard. Lives depend on it.
