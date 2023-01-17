We are halfway through January with a few more weeks of winter still to endure, but I am already thinking about spring cleaning. Thinking is the key word because as of this moment, my Christmas tree is still fully decorated and displayed in the living room. The holiday spirit is alive and well. Not the tree, though — it’s fake.
We move furniture around, relegate other stuff to spare bedrooms to make room for nativity sets, Santa pillows and snowmen. Then after Christmas, I wonder how to get everything back to its designated space. Some things never really had a designated place to begin with, unless you count stuffing it inside a closet, reminding yourself not to open that door unless you want an avalanche on your hands.
I did some research on spring cleaning and found a website that offered me “38 Easy Spring Cleaning Tips.” It was from Good Housekeeping, so I thought I would take a look. It did occur to me before I even started that 38 is kind of a random number when it comes to a list. Why not 30, 35 or 40? Maybe it’s just me, but 38 gives me reason to wrinkle my brow.
Then I got into the list. I knew I was in trouble when No. 1 was Clean your Doormats. I had to read that twice. My doormats generally stay on the front porch until I get tired of them and they get replaced. They fade and get stained with grass or mud. It makes me tired to try and tackle that. Good Housekeeping even suggested we should vacuum the indoor ones on both sides. That never occurred to me.
That tip from this Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab was followed by No.2, which was Spray Down your Windows. Enough said. I know I need to do that. Dusting blinds was also part of this handy tip.
Suggestions that followed include stuff like wipe down your walls and freshen up carpets. Steam cleaning the microwave using a bowl of water and some lemon slices does seem like a good one. Cleaning cutting boards by rubbing a cut lemon across the surface is also something I might do.
But No. 9 got my attention the most. De-clutter, it said. I think that should be at the top of the list, followed by getting rid of old clothes. Reorganizing a junk drawer is also one that spoke to me.
I live in a modest one-story home with three bedrooms, two baths and an attached garage. I don’t have that much storage space. I have too many clothes, shoes and purses. I have been working on my closet now, off and on, for weeks.
That will be the first thing I complete, right after taking down the Christmas tree and cramming it back into the box in which it came. That takes skill and determination.
Once I get my closet back in shape, I will be left with lots of clothes that I no longer wear, shoes I am tired of and unflattering sweatshirts. I know what to do with them and the pots and pans I no longer use or multiple sets of coasters and one too many blenders or toasters. I will load it all up and take it to one of our local thrift shops that give back. We have several. The money they make off of our good, used stuff goes to help build houses for those who don’t own one and assistance for the homeless. It’s also hard to clothe a family with children who seem to outgrow everything in record time. Giving those gently used clothes for resale can help a lot.
Looking at spring cleaning from that perspective can be real motivation, knowing that our stuff that was just taking up space in our closets can now provide some measure of comfort to others. Coats are good things to donate this time of year. Furniture is also sought after since it takes most of a paycheck these days just to pay rent.
We have Knox Area Rescue Ministries and Family Promise that have thrift stores in our community, and others. KARM has two, one in Alcoa and one in Maryville. Family Promise’s is called Second Chance. It’s in Alcoa. AMVETS has a large resale store as well. Habitat for Humanity operates the Re-Store. These are the ones I am most familiar with. Goodwill is here too.
I will go back to that list of 38 things to help me spring clean. Luckily I don’t have to de-stink my garbage disposal since I don’t have one. Sprucing up granite countertops doesn’t apply to me either. Giving new life to curtains and pillows by giving them time in the dryer seems doable. But washing a broom seems a little hard core. Emptying out and cleaning purses might take a while, but when i’m finished, I can donate some of them.
My fridge did get a deep clean recently since I was cooking for 20 and knew people might be looking inside. Space for leftovers was also motivation for that one. Scrubbing trash cans — probably not.
And since spring is technically five or so weeks away, we have time to think on it, develop a plan, maybe recruit some help and get moving. Then maybe the garage.
