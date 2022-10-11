Memorizing never came easy for me. I would learn an equation or lines of a poem or history facts just long enough to take a test on them — and then promptly forget. I always say my brain has a lot of stuff up there and when new things come in, other stuff has to leave to make room. That’s my excuse, anyway.
I don’t remember ever learning the U.S. presidents in order or the names of all 50 state capitals. I never memorized the Gettysburg Address.
I am terrible at geography, especially when it comes to world geography. It has always seemed to me the easiest way to memorize and remember information is to somehow make it personal — learning about the U.S. presidents is more than birth and death dates, years of service and name of spouse.
While on my most recent vacation, we visited Gettsyburg, along with Cooperstown, New York, for the first time. The Civil War battlefield was overwhelming and it felt like sacred ground. Taking photographs somehow just seemed wrong, in a place were thousands gave their lives. My photos will now serve as reminders of that divisive period in our past. That it rained all day seemed fitting. But while there, we discovered that President Dwight Eisenhower had a home near the town of Gettysburg. I never knew that. So of course, we had to go.
I love learning about U.S. history and the leaders who have gotten us to where we are now. As we stepped over the threshold of Eisenhower’s farm house that he owned back in the 1950s, I was intrigued by it all — from the family photos on the walls to the rugs on the floor, the piano Mamie Eisenhower played and the rotary phone. Mamie Eisenhower entertained lots of people here, as her husband conducted business. Her favorite color was pink as evidenced by her bedroom. They loved to eat dinner on TV trays in the informal sunroom. A gift from the late Queen Elizabeth of England sits in a display case.
I didn’t know Eisenhower, who was a 5-star general, raised cattle and that this Gettysburg home was only 20 or so miles from Camp David, where lots of world leaders gathered. Eisenhower once met with Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev at Camp David and then brought him to the farm. Camp David was named for Eisenhower’s grandson.
The Secret Service had an office set up at the farmhouse in 1955 and it’s been left to tell its own story of just how far we’ve come with electronics. Eisenhower was living there while recovering from a heart attack. He was our 34th president, serving from 1953 to 1961.
Walking the property, seeing the magnificent view that Eisenhower fell in love with, discovering a putting green he had put there and being inside the modest home spoke to me about this president who led in turbulent times. He must have done some things right because he was elected to two terms.
When Mamie died, the family turned the property over
to the U.S. government and it became a national historic site.
On the way back from Cooperstown, we stopped in Staunton, Virginia. We had no plans to do so until spying an interstate sign declaring that President Woodrow Wilson’s birthplace was located there and was open to the public. We were in no hurry to get back to East Tennessee so we made the detour.
Wilson was the son of a Presbyterian minister and lived in the Staunton, Virginia home briefly. There is a museum next door to the home that chronicles the president’s time in the White House during World War I.
You can learn about trench warfare and what our soldiers were up against as you climb down into a model bunker.
Wilson was born in 1856, at a time when outhouses were still in use and families cooked over iron stoves. His parents made use of slave labor for cooking and other purposes. There next to the kitchen was where the cook bedded down in a small room to be next to her daily business of biscuit making and dinner preparations.
It was on this tour that I learned where the phrase “on the back burner” came from. The front burners of these iron stoves were directly over the heart source, while the back burners were not, and thus not as hot. Putting something on the back burner was a way to let it stew or take a rest from the high temperatures.
“Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water” was a common phrase too. It comes from this time period
when all of the children in the family took baths in the same water since there was no indoor plumbing and water had to be heated on the stove. The youngest were the last to get a turn in the tub since they might taint the water.
Other tidbits I learned were that Wilson had two wives; one died while he was in office for the first of his two terms. Wilson was our 28th president, serving from 1913-1921. Before that he was governor of New Jersey. During World War I, he bought 18 sheep to graze on the White House lawn. The wool was sold and the funds were donated to the Red Cross.
Of course there is a lot more that Wilson and Eisenhower contributed to our great country. Eisenhower directed the invasion of Normandy on D-Day. He was president of Columbia University before becoming president. Wilson ushered in laws to prevent child labor and also presented the Versailles Treaty to Congress after Germany signed the Armistice in 1918. He served as president of Princeton in 1902.
It’s a good rule of thumb to take time to see what’s all around us. I made a visit to Texas a few years ago and stopped in at the Lyndon Johnson Presidential Library. While in Cincinnati, we made the short trek to see where President Howard Taft was born. As Braves fans, we’ve been to Atlanta many times and finally decided to stop in at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. You can’t live in Tennessee and not visit Andrew Jackson’s homesite, the Hermitage.
With 46 presidents, I still have miles to travel. The best kind of learning.
