Anybody who knows me knows that I am a huge Bruce Springsteen fan and have been since before I ever started writing for a living. My daughter’s first introduction to the Mighty Boss was his “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” rendition which she still loves today.
I have often wondered why I settled on Bruce as my choice for the most prolific singer/songwriter/entertainer of my generation. His life growing up in Freehold, New Jersey was nothing like mine. He was raised Catholic; my roots are Baptist. He spent his early days traveling from East Coast to West with his ragtag mix of musicians hoping to play at a local masonic lodge or bar on the corner of nowhere. I have lived in Arkansas and Tennessee my whole life and never took one music lesson.
What draws me to him besides his haunting voice are the stories in his songs. I love reading, and listening to Bruce is like doing that except I’m not holding a book. He can take me down to the river or let me experience the joy of escape on the back of a motorcycle or feel a carefree breeze on a summer trip to the rural South. I can go there without anything except Bruce’s words.
It was especially memorable to be able to see “Bruce on Broadway.” My daughter and I put our names in the lottery for tickets numerous times before being selected. We didn’t care the price. We knew we had to be there.
The theater was small and therefore intimate. He came on stage by himself and began sharing life experiences through stories and song. Him and his guitar. I was mesmerized. I kept thinking why can’t I write like that?
This music star who has never worked an honest day in his life by his own admission, sings about steel mills shutting down and living a life of pain and loss. He writes about his hometown in a way that makes you both long for yours and wish you had never gone back. His songs are raw. He doesn’t hide fear, failure or regret. You can hear and feel them all.
What he has in addition to that vulnerability on full display is curiosity and creativity, but most of all empathy. I like to say he has the ability to put on someone else’s skin and walk around. There are those who have no idea what that’s like.
He has the blue collar roots of his parents and grandparents to provide a window into that world. He tells the story of he and his grandfather going out on trash days to pick through other people’s discards in search of old radios to repair. That was at a time when recycle, reuse was a sign of being poor and not about saving the environment.
Everyone who has ever listened to Springsteen has their favorite song or anthem. I am partial to “Thunder Road,” “Independence Day,” “Tougher than the Rest,” “No Surrender,” “The River,” “Darlington County,” “If I Was a Priest,” “The Rising,” “Human Touch” and “Stolen Car.” It depends on the day, but I know I can choose one of his songs that speaks to me in that moment.
As he says in one of his songs, he bought a guitar and “learned how to make it talk.” That’s an understatement. And when he plays the harmonica on songs like The River — well I get chills just thinking about that.
A few years ago, I got to meet Bruce Springsteen while he was on a book tour for his autobiography. I had already purchased and read the book, but I bought another with the chance to have my photo with him and his autograph.
My trio drove to Chattanooga on a weekday to arrive early in the a.m. to get in line at a local bookstore. I can’t tell you how long I stood in line; I just can’t remember and really, it doesn’t matter anyway.
As I got closer to my turn, I searched for the right words to say in my 10 seconds that I would have being handed my book and getting that photo. In the end all I ended up saying was how I had already read and enjoyed his engaging book and thanks for his music.
I sadly disappointed myself. Here was my chance to tell The Boss something he might remember or chuckle at; instead, I had said what thousands had said before. A lesson on how hard it is to pick the exact words at the right time, something Bruce Springsteen seems to do with ease.
I have seen him in concert a few times in Nashville, Louisville and Pittsburgh and given the chance, I will go again. He will start a European tour soon, and already over 1 million tickets have been sold.
During the pandemic I would jokingly say Bruce might show up at my house for a personal concert because he is so used to being out on the road and performing and missed it so. He didn’t show, but he would be spotted near his hometown, singing in the bars where he had gotten his start decades ago. He recently took the stage at a Paul McCartney concert. He is ready.
Even at 73, he’s still honing his craft, still taking his listeners on a voyage down this road we call life. I’m thankful I’ve been along for the ride.
