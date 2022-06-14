I run into my former editor every once in a while. I’m not talking about Todd Foster, Frank Trexler or Larry Aldridge, but the one who is responsible for me being at The Daily Times.
Nancy Cain hired me just a few years out of the University of Tennessee with a couple of years worth of reporting at a twice-weekly paper over in the next county. I remember thinking at the time, If I can land a job as a reporter at The Daily Times I have made it to the place I want to be.
She saw something in me that maybe I didn’t see myself, and she did give me a job as a reporter. I sat next to some of the greatest teachers — Phyllis Cable and Iva Butler. They are gone now, as are most of the people I worked with in the early days, including Dean Stone.
But recently as I started packing up my belongings for the move of this newspaper to another location, I ran across a drawer filled with old thank-you cards people had sent to me over the years. They came from churches grateful for the stories I had done on their new pastors or VBS or fundraisers. Rotary clubs, teachers, quilters, animal rescues, veterans, Appalachian trail hikers and cancer patients I have written about over the years have thoughtfully taken the time to send a note.
One card I have dates back to 1993 and it’s from Libba Moore Gray, who taught at Heritage High School and wrote the most beautiful children’s books. She died of cancer; I hung on to the personal words she wrote to me.
But also among the sack of cards is one sent to me by Nancy Cain after she had left the paper and I remained. It was dated Oct. 22, 1991. She talked about how she knows the difficulty in writing articles daily to appear in print. Once it’s out there, you can’t take it back or rewrite it to make it better. She went on to compliment me on a story I wrote about a fellow hiker and friend of hers, Margaret Stevenson, who passed away years ago. Stevenson was the first woman to hike all of the trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in 1976.
That a former editor who I very much admire took the time to offer kind words, did a lot to navigate me on this path that now runs through decades.
That note from Libba Moore Gray and the one from Nancy Cain are treasured, but so are the ones from others expressing their appreciation for what it is we do here — tell your stories. Cancer survivors, kids in theater, organ transplant donors and recipients, garden show organizers, community volunteers, retiring doctors, men and women reaching their milestone 100th birthdays — their words are with me, too.
I know in the large scheme of things, my articles on Habitat for Humanity builds and artists aren’t hard-hitting news. Local authors with new books in print aren’t, either. I am not changing the world with my reports on a holiday home tour or a church secretary’s retirement.
But the fact they wrote to thank me suggests our stories do mean something. And I want all of you to know it’s vice-versa; The kind words within these cards mean something to me. That’s why I kept them.
There are lessons within those envelopes. We should all be thankful daily for something — our families, our health, friends, job, life experiences. And we should tell those responsible that we are. It’s easier now. We can send a text or an email and not need a stamp. I admit I do love the written word on a card over something on my phone or computer, but I heartily appreciate them all.
I tell myself on those days when this job is stressful or I feel like I’ve not done my best, reading thank-you cards is a way to bring it all home. I make a solid effort to do my best each and every day no matter the topic, and there are days I fall short of my own expectations. The good vibes from readers just remind me to be thankful for this amazing opportunity in my favorite community. I drive a mere 6 miles a day to the best job I could ever have.
Nancy, I am still here telling their stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.