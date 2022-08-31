The ritual of selecting school correspondents who write for The Daily Times over the course of a school year predates me at this newspaper, so there are a lot of them who have honed their writing skills here, including Lamar Alexander. The former governor, retired U.S. senator, presidential candidate and former secretary of education, was raised right here in this community, having graduated from Maryville High School.
In a newspaper interview with Alexander back in 2016, he was reflecting on the career and contributions of Daily Times Editor Dean Stone. Alexander told the reporter that Stone hired him as a school page writer when he was a student at MHS and that Stone paid him one cent per inch of copy. And if he wrote too much, Alexander said Stone would chop his copy.
Stone passed away in 2016, but The Daily Times carries on its tradition of asking students to write for us. Every August as the doors into learning swing open, it’s our job here at the newspaper to contact each middle and high school in the community — and there are 16, including Greenback, Clayton-Bradley, home schools, Maryville Christian and our public schools in Blount County. We generally reach out to heads of English departments or guidance counselors to ask if they will participate again this year as we seek kids who enjoy writing to give them a taste of what it’s like to be a news reporter.
I schedule a meeting with all of them in the evening here at our office. We take their photos, explain the deadlines, give writing tips and the schedule they are to follow. Each student writer has the opportunity to submit a column once per month about a host of topics.
They can write about a new club, a new teacher, an upcoming fundraiser or field trip. If the band is performing a concert, they can add that, too. Student awards, a revamped cafeteria, the Christmas bazaar, intramural game, student-exchange program — all acceptable subjects. In essence, these kids, who we pay $10 per month, are our eyes and ears in the schools here in Blount County. Who better to make our junior reporters?
I am not even sure when or why The Daily Times started this, but I think it’s an excellent idea. These students get to see their name and photo in the newspaper and learn to hone their skills at writing, making deadlines, asking the right questions and figuring out if a career in journalism might be in the cards.
There are some who turn their work in before the deadline and write a lengthy report. Others seem to struggle, at first, finding stuff to write about. I tell these kids to call anytime if they need some help. I notice improvements over the months and some added self-confidence. Their teachers help guide them.
We as a community should support their efforts with praise and encouragement. It’s not easy knowing there will be thousands critiquing your work. Some of them realize just how much fun being a reporter can be. Some have gone on to careers in communication. Even if they don’t, they have learned valuable skills.
We start running those columns in September. They appear in our newspaper every Tuesday through mid-May. Take a look at who they are and what they are writing about.
It is a lot of work getting this off the ground every year. Tracking down the right people at each school can be difficult. Getting all of the chosen students in one place at the same time for a meeting can be trying when kids these days are so busy with sports and other activities.
I want to thank the parents who got them to our place last Thursday, at our new location on Gill Street in Alcoa. It was one of the student’s birthday, but she showed up, eager to get started. They didn’t even seem to mind the only space large enough to hold us all for the meeting was the loading dock area of our basement.
The school leadership that sees to it every year that we have students on board are also invaluable. I know they have enough to do already, so accept my gratefulness for all that you do for our kids.
After the meeting was over, just like always, it felt great to see the kids have that excited anticipation as they get ready to become our reporters, even if it only lasts through a school year. After being here for three decades, that sense of excitement cans sometimes be hard to recreate for seasoned journalists.
There are the mundane things about this job for sure. But I know soon enough, there will be a story to come along that will recharge my batteries and reaffirm I am in the right place. I enjoy working with these student reporters who I hope also light up with excitement about the stories they come across in their world.
I believe they are ready.
