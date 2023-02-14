South Carolina was onto something back in 1995 when it adopted sweet tea as the state’s official hospitality beverage. It was rumored that in Georgia, a House Bill was introduced back in 2003 requiring all restaurants in the state to serve sweet tea. I am on board with that.
Even the movie “Steel Magnolias” got into the sweet tea dialogue as one character referred to it as “the house wine of the South.” Perfect.
And if you visit Summerville, South Carolina, they are sure to treat sweet tea drinkers right. They call themselves The Birthplace of Sweet Tea. The historic town outside of Charleston has the World’s Largest Sweet Tea, standing 15 feet tall. It can hold up to 2,524 gallons. You can get sweet tea cupcakes and a sweet tea pork chop sandwich nearby. Even a sweet tea brined chicken salad.
Summerville gets this claim to fame after a purchase order for a reunion of former soldiers near Sommerville in 1890 was reportedly found to have included bread, beans, beef, 600 pounds of sugar and 880 gallons of iced tea. That’s a good ratio of tea to sugar.
Tennessee has milk as its state beverage. We also have 10 state songs, but that’s another story.
I have been drinking sweet tea my whole life. When I was a kid, my mom made the plain tea variety, no sugar. I drank it. I didn’t know any better. But once I got a taste of the sweet variety, I was totally hooked. Come to my house and there will be a pitcher in the fridge. That pitcher won’t be tainted with any other concoction. It is a tea pitcher. All of us tea drinkers know that.
I have traveled North, South, East and West. No problems traveling below the Mason-Dixon line. No matter where you stop to dine, they know how to make sweet tea. But out West and northward, it can be spotty at best, or sometimes nonexistent.
I was in New York recently, the state, not the city. I found myself in a small cafe enjoying lunch when the question of what to drink came up. I looked down at the menu, held my breath and then found it — sweet tea right there in black and white.
A smile erupted. I do not drink soft drinks on a regular basis. They often make me even more thirsty as I drain my cup. Water will do in most cases, but some days just call for something a little more special. So things were looking up. They have sweet tea.
Then the drink actually came. Our daughter was with us; she loves the Southern beverage too so we both took up our glasses for a big gulp.
I swallowed, grimaced her way and shook my head. Nope. That’s not it. That’s not the sweet tea I know and crave. Oh well, they tried. If I had my eyes closed and wasn’t told what was in the glass, I would not have called it tea.
There is something about that perfect blend of tea, sugar and ice. No one, it seems, makes it like the next person. I make a gallon every Wednesday for my Supper Club attendees. I use one of the huge gallon tea bags and boil water in a pan on the stove with the bag inside. After a few minutes, I pour the hot liquid into the pitcher where the sugar is waiting. It’s usually less than a cup of sugar for that gallon jug. Stir and then add cold water to fill the pitcher. Next, it’s time to pour over ice, lots of ice. A squeeze of lemon, lime or orange adds a nice touch.
I have to say the best sweet tea I have ever drank is from Miss Olivia’s Table. She served it up with the perfect ratio of tea and the sweet stuff, poured in a glass with the right amount of ice. I notice things like that. A beautiful amber color. And it was good every time. With a name like Olivia, she is expected to know how to make tea.
Olivia closed her restaurant last year, but I still find excuses to visit her. We sometimes have coffee. She can make that hot beverage too. She even made my favorite, hazelnut. I think I drank three cups.
She also helped us with a wonderful cookie contest recently. I think there were 25 bakers who competed. That got me to thinking — what about a sweet tea competition? I volunteer to be the taste tester.
When you go anywhere and order a Dr. Pepper or Mountain Dew, you can be sure it will taste like the ones that came before. They come from large companies with recipes they follow to the letter.
Sweet tea is different. We who make the drink, do it to suit us. I don’t like it too sweet, otherwise it’s hummingbird food. Not enough sugar is way better than too much.
No matter the recipe, I know some who won’t touch the stuff, including my own siblings. To each his own.
After all of this chatter about sweet tea, I need a large glass. Or maybe served up in a decorative mason jar. Nothing says this is the South like enjoying a huge fat jar of sweet tea enjoyed on the front porch. Maybe add some peanut butter and crackers to a plate. My mom even drinks sweet tea for breakfast. That’s diehard.
