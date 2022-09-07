A few years ago, I was leaving the office on a Friday afternoon to embark on one of my vacations to a national park, when a newbie reporter who is no longer at this newspaper, asked me where I was going for my nine days off.
Indiana Dunes, I told him.
He just looked at me and said, “Why?”
My face probably contorted into a mix of confusion and amusement. Why not? I was thinking to myself. Indiana Dunes National Park is on my to-do list of landing my footprints in all of our national parks. It is a great place to visit from what I had seen and heard. It is an adventure worth taking, I explained. It is nature at its finest.
Every year when September rolls around, I start thinking of trekking away from here and into the great unknown, at least for me. September, for a lot of people, is when pumpkin spice returns, the humidity finally starts loosening its grip on us and football kicks into high gear, but for me, it signals the perfect travel time. There are fewer crowds because kids are back at school. The weather in most locales is ideal.
My September adventures started 20 years ago when I told my hubby we needed to go somewhere beautiful in celebration of our 20th anniversary, and I volunteered to choose a place. I told him I wanted to go to the Grand Canyon and the Painted Desert. We planned that first trip out West and have been going on similar adventures annually ever since.
Over the years, I saw a roadrunner for the first and only time as it ran across a road in Joshua Tree National Park. A hummingbird buzzed by my ear at the Grand Canyon, where I also got to hear a program on the comeback of the California condor. In Congaree National Park, we were greeted suspiciously by a family of feral pigs; we kept our distance. Congaree is in South Carolina, not out West, but it is one of our nation’s national parks. There was also a coyote making his way through Death Valley one hot September day, and I remember thinking that poor guy doesn’t have it easy, ever.
A welcoming band of donkeys in Custer State Park, roaming buffalo in Yellowstone and deer grazing near the window of our restaurant in Mesa Verde National Park are special memories and ones I still delight in.
We have also had some I-can’t-believe-it moments. Like the time we visited Devil’s Tower in Wyoming and discovered the woman working the front gate lives in Townsend. We rented a car in Denver, only to find a Blount County license plate on its bumper.
One day as we pulled onto the Interstate in South Dakota, a state trooper pulled us over. He wanted to know everything about our day, and separated me and my my husband to see if we told the same story. We did, except I apparently left out one important part. After telling him all that I could remember, he then asked me, “Didn’t you have a root beer float?”
I don’t know what my face must have looked like, but I told him that I had (at Wall Drug), all the while thinking I was in some version of Candid Camera. Turns out, I wasn’t. This officer had witnessed a car that looked exactly like ours speed past him on the interstate and he was convinced it was us. After 20 minutes of accounting for our every move that day, he let us go, without even an apology. He did give us a good story though.
Our adventures have taken us to Capitol Reef National Park in Utah. A friend has a place in Teasdale and invited us to come for a visit. It was so beautiful I wanted to volunteer to housesit if she ever needed it. She splits her time between there and here. Arches, Carlsbad Caverns, Hot Springs, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Shenandoah, Mammoth Cave, Cuyahoga Valley — they all have uniqueness and grandeur.
Not all destinations are national parks. Cadillac Ranch was a place I wanted to see since Bruce Springsteen has a song by that name. Because it had just rained, it was a mud hole of cars, with their noses plowed into the ground. I just knew I had ruined a good pair of shoes with that one. Standing on the Corner in Winslow, Arizona like the Eagles song — I can check that one as done. Palo Duro State Park is home to the the second largest canyon in the U.S., situated in the Texas Panhandle. It was a stop along the way to New Mexico. I would go again.
I did enjoy Indiana Dunes. I can always find something to love, whether it be the unique landscape, animal encounters, hiking challenges or nearby attractions.
It’s hard for me to look at other people’s photos of travels out West, because I then start devising a plan to get myself away from here and out there. But then I have to remind myself I sit at the backdoor of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, not a bad place to be. I still have years left before I can retire, but I can dream of discovering more of this great land.
Which is the whole point. We should all work hard, but also play hard. I decided I wasn’t going to wait until retirement to enjoy life. The time to do something is whenever you can. Health is not a given.
No one ever retires thinking they should have spent more time at the office.
