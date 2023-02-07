Back in October when my family was planning to go to Cooperstown, New York, to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for the first time, I was busy trying to figure out what else there might be to do in such a small town. That great hall full of baseball history and heroes was the main attraction, but we also like to make the most out of a road trip. Especially one covering 815 miles.
Cooperstown is located in central New York in Otsego County, with a population of less than 2,000 people. It is about 145 miles northwest of New York City. After stopping in Gettsyburg for a couple of days on the way up, we arrived at our motel on the lake, which reminded me of the place in “Schitt’s Creek.” I kept waiting for Stevie to check me in.
Of course the population of Cooperstown swells to three or four times its size each year when a new class of inductees is added to the Hall of Fame. There are ceremonies and speeches, and old players return. I’ve seen it on TV; but in early October, the place wasn’t overwhelmed. I am not complaining as we had plenty of time to explore.
We did the tour of the Baseball Hall of Fame, all sporting our World Series Champions Atlanta Braves attire and taking hundreds of photos of the displays of our favorite players. Souvenirs were purchased. It was cool to see fans from just about every other National and American League teams walking the streets and taking in this baseball town. They all had their predictions who might be the next champions. All were good sports. A love of the game is unifying.
Before we even left our Maryville home, I did look up some points of interest nearby. Really, the only major thing that stuck out was a place called Glmmerglass State Park. The lake is Otsego Lake, which means Place of Rock. The photos looked beautiful and it was right in the area we were staying. There are trails and a picnic area on the beach, vacant of course on this brisk October day.
Thus began the exploration. We pulled off the road at a covered bridge, got out and began taking photos. That’s when we discovered we had happened upon the oldest covered bridge in the country.
This 53-foot bridge, the sign says, was built in 1825 by three men — Cyrenus Clark, Andrew Alden and Lorenzo Bales. It was restored by the state of New York in 1967 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Fifteen minutes from Cooperstown — that’s where we were. For some reason, I thought the oldest covered bridges were somewhere else, like Vermont maybe. I stood there thinking about what this place could have looked like in 1825 and how the bridge was even still standing. And the next thought was, why didn’t I know this was even here? In my research on Cooperstown, I had run across information on Glimmerglass State Park, but not the fact the country’s oldest covered bridge was here.
There is also a covered bridge in Union County, Pennsylvania that was built that same year. But Hyde Hall Covered Bridge in Cooperstown is listed in several places as the oldest, still existing covered bridge.
We stayed for a while. That I may not get back this way again entered my thoughts. So I took photos from every angle, breathed in the richness of a fall day in New York and quietly said to myself, this is what travel is all about.
We’ve had similar experiences in other locales. I remember we were out West visiting national parks, when we spotted a sign pointing to Sacajawea’s grave. That was in Wyoming, just a few hours out of Yellowstone National Park.
It took us a bit to find it after leaving the major roadway. We may have even stopped and asked for directions. Then, there it was, a small, beautiful cemetery in the middle of nowhere. There is a bronze statue of Sacajawea holding a sand dollar and a memorial plaque.
She served as an interpreter for Lewis and Clark in 1804 for their famous expedition. Sacajawea was just 19 at the time and a member of the Shoshone tribe. She accompanied Lewis and Clark through what is now North Dakota, for thousands of miles to the Pacific Ocean.
This burial site it located overlooking the Wind River Mountain Range. With gorgeous, swirling storm clouds overhead, it seemed surreal to be standing in this place. The memorial plaque says Sacajawea was 100 when she died in 1884 and was buried here. There are stories that say she is buried elsewhere, but members of her tribe have said she is at this locale.
Just one more part of the weaving of America stumbled upon and appreciated. That’s why you sometimes take the road less traveled or stop when you really feel like just trucking on. I like to say curiosity is my best trait.
Take the time. It’s worth it.
