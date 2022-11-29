I have to admit I am a collector of cookbooks. I don’t just peruse them for great meal ideas; I love to just read over them and discover whose recipe it is or what kinds of helpful comments are in the directions. I have a notebook of hand-written recipes from my grandmother that are treasured. Her handwriting is remarkable. I can’t even read my own scribble.
I did purge a few cookbooks recently because I was running out of room in my kitchen for stuff to cook with. I have Olivia Sipe’s cookbooks and will not be getting rid of them, ever. One is losing its cover, but no matter. I also love the Pioneer Woman’s cookbooks and also Southern Living and most any with a good recipe for homemade pasta sauce or a chicken casserole that serves at least 8. And if you have a cookbook put out by a group of church women, hang on to it. It’s been my experience they know how to set a table.
Olivia and I were talking one day. Probably about how to make a pie crust or where to find her recipe for cabbage soup. The next thing I know we are mapping out a cookie contest for our readers. There are lots of great cooks and bakers out there, we both know. We might as well get them to share some cookie recipes and maybe win a prize. I get hungry just thinking about that.
So, here it is. The Daily Times is holding a cookie contest and anyone can enter. There will be three categories — dropped cookies, bars and decorated. You can choose one category, bake up a batch and bring them to The Daily Times by 1 p.m. on Dec. 14. A panel of judges will decide who earns the title of best cookie bakers.
You must provide your recipe. Your name and phone number should be taped to the bottom of your plate. Six cookies will suffice for the judges. The recipes will appear in The Daily Times so everyone will benefit from the contest. We’ll take photos, too.
Olivia has graciously agreed to give her cookbooks to the first-place winners in each division. The best of the best will receive a cookbook and also 5 pounds of sugar, 2 pounds of brown sugar, 5 pounds of flour, a dozen eggs and pound of butter. Additionally, each first-place winner will receive a $25 Food City gift card, courtesy of The Daily Times.
Oatmeal cookies, lemon bars, Christmas cookies, coconut varieties and those with peanut butter are all encouraged. Maybe you have a favorite recipe passed down from your mother or grandmother. Some of you have probably developed your own recipes for snickerdoodles and macaroons. Please enter the contest and share.
I know people who refuse to divulge their favorite recipes, but I have never understood that. Who will see that the recipe gets to please our palates for years to come if no one knows how to make it? Someone asking me for one of my recipes is the highest form of flattery. Most of mine come from my favorite cookbooks or magazines. My mom reads a lot of magazines and clips out recipes she thinks I might like. I will try most anything at least once.
Men are welcome to enter, and so are kids. I know a lot of talented bakers are not only moms and sisters and grandmothers. They are dads and brothers and grandfathers. I’ve seen some of the kids baking shows on TV. Those young people make me look like the amateur that I am. I am OK with that.
It is the baking season. I recently made a brown sugar cranberry pound cake that was heavenly. The more butter in a recipe, the better it tastes I have come to learn. This one had 4 sticks. I’ll only make it for special occasions since that load of butter and 2 cups of sugar are not what the doctor orders.
Olivia and I are hoping for lots of entries in the cookie contest. It will be great to share some of your recipes. We might make it an annual thing or branch out next time and ask for pie recipes. Olivia has promised to teach me the technique for the perfect pie crust. It’s high time I learned.
Raise your spatulas, dig through your recipe collection, gather up some friends or family members who might want to help and get to work. If I get to be a judge, I promise I will savor the moment.
Email melt@thedailytimes.com or oliviasipe@msn.com with any questions concerning the cookie contest.
