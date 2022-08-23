The first job I ever had was working at the Winn-Dixie grocery store that used to be in New Midland Plaza, Alcoa, right out of high school. I was entering the University of Tennessee and needed to make some money to get me back and forth, etc. I opted to live at home.
College back then was relatively cheap compared to today, and so was gasoline, so with a couple of small scholarships and a part-time job, I was doing just fine.
I distinctly remember the pay — I started out at minimum wage, which was a meager $3.35 per hour. I hired on as a cashier. That was back in the days when scanners were just coming out. We still had brown paper bags. People called them pokes. The raises we got were in increments of 10 cents.
But being a cashier didn’t just mean we rang up groceries. We were told not to stand around; if we had no customers, we were to stock the candy aisles, refill cigarettes or take items dumped in the wrong places to their proper place on the shelves. We wore polyester uniforms and were expected to represent our company with a good attitude and service.
At the end of the night, as cashiers we were responsible for sweeping the front of the store and wiping down each register including conveyor belts. We had to make sure the supply of bags had been refilled. Going into the office to count our tills to make sure they balanced was a daily ritual. Breathing a sigh of relief when it came out right. Reconciling coupons was a nightmare.
There was also buggy retrieval, no matter the weather. There were no fancy machines to strap them to as they march obediently inside. We had to ram them together in a line we thought we could maneuver safely inside. It was a small store compared to the Krogers and Walmarts, so we weren’t out there with 100 buggies to wrangle. But navigating that row of steel carts around cars and into the store took some skill and luck.
The bathrooms also had to be cleaned. There is nothing worse than having to clean a public toilet where you have to wonder if people practice those bad habits at home.
My manager was Bob Mull. I never told him how much I hated the 1-9 p.m. shift on Saturdays. He probably knew. You were really there until 10 p.m. Thankfully on Sundays, we were only open from noon to 6 p.m. I think we got paid time and a half. Because I was in school, I worked a lot of weekends and weeknights.
I worked there for five years. When I left, I had a degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, a husband and 1-year-old daughter. I distinctly remember after graduating — or maybe it was just before — turning in my notice. I didn’t have a job in my chosen field yet, but after five years of standing on my feel for 10 hours, I wanted out.
The pay has gotten better and cashiers aren’t required to perform cleaning duties, I hope. But I feel like because I had that experience I respect those who work in retail a lot. Dealing with long lines of customers, performing a multitude of tasks while keeping a good attitude and then going home exhausted is tough.
I don’t know when Mr. Mull retired. Ironically enough, I see him out and about still today. We both like to go yard selling. I never did ask him if I made a good cashier. He would probably call me average. I can live with that.
There are no longer any Winn-Dixie stores in this area. There used to be two in this community. I think there are a few left in the Florida area. I know that job taught me a lot — that it’s important to be on time, ready to work hard. That you need to stay busy and not wait for someone else to tell you what needs doing. Listening to customers and working out any disputes can certainly help no matter what job you’re in.
The standing up all day — that builds stamina and appreciation for lunch breaks.
As we go about our business, I hope all of us can be kind or at least patient with the cashiers, servers and others in customer service. The long hours take a lot out of you. Tell them when they are doing a good job and give the others the benefit of the doubt. We don’t know what kind of day they are having.
I am certainly grateful for my retail experience. Maybe if we all started out there, we would show a little more kindness to those behind the registers, the food counters, pharmacies and everyone else we meet who are out there making our lives more comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.