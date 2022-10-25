Do you know what a group of unicorns is called or which president was the first to live in the White House? Who’s the bestselling novelist? What is the highest point in Great Smoky Mountains? Is PeeWee Herman alive or dead?
These are the kinds of questions that can drive you crazy, and ones like them are part of trivia nights hosted in lots of places, including here in Blount County. Some locations hold theme nights. They want to know what you know about Walt Disney, pirates, ’70s music, serial killers or J.R.R Tolkien. Some people choose to participate because it’s something fun to do on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night after a trying day at work. There’s nothing like racking your brain while eating a huge plate of nachos and drinking your favorite beverage.
Local places like Casual Pint, Bluetick Tavern, Irish Pub, The Bird and The Book, Smoky Mountain Brewery and Tri-Hop Brewery offer trivia various nights of the week.
I enjoy trivia for multiple reasons. Sometimes our team of four or six can pull the right answer from seemingly out of nowhere. I love to see us put our collective heads together and pitch ideas that become hopeful right answers. We argue and then threaten each other if we write down a wrong answer because that contributing team member was so sure of himself or herself. Then you go on to lose by one question. Ouch.
For weeks we would score 17 on a 24-question quiz. It was maddening.
There’s usually a prize involved, but that’s not the reason most people join in. We like to brag about the useless information swimming around in our heads. I like to think I am good at current events and national parks. Music is my husband’s strong suit, among others. If there is a question and the answer is Cormac McCarthy, he’s got it. Others in our group are video gamers, avid readers of graphic novels, sports experts, fans of ’90s television and watchers of the Investigation Discovery channel. What that really means is that if there is nothing else worth watching, I am tuned in to stories of murder and mayhem.
And it seems we always fall short when it comes to Greek mythology, periods of world history far removed and world geography, unless our team expert is available. Scott is a photographer here at the newspaper, so his availability on weeknights is seldom. He’s traveled to faraway lands so all questions related to world geography are his. I haven’t yet ventured beyond these borders.
I still can’t believe Tom knew the question about the Fourth Estate. I had never heard of that. Amy Beth always amazes me with her grasp of the French language and old movies. The rest of us also contribute when we can.
Our trivia team consists of my family members and coworkers. It’s been a blast to get to know people outside of the office in a social atmosphere versus the stresses that come from putting out a product every day no matter what challenges are thrown our way.
We have won a few trivia nights and even a tournament held at the end of last year. My coworkers who can’t make it ask me every Friday how we did. I ask them some of the tough questions. No one knew that the Grimace character from McDonald’s is actually supposed to be a tastebud. My daughter loves our answer better — a blob of grape jelly.
Aqua Expeditions, a global leader in small-ship expedition, did a survey that it said proves most people don’t have a grasp on world landmarks. They quizzed 3,013 people. The quiz revealed that overall Americans scored 47%. Tennesseans scored even lower, 43%.
It asked questions like where is Bali located and through which continent does the Amazon river flow? They asked about the Pyramids of Giza and the river that formed the Grand Canyon.
The company’s motive might have been to show us that we need to travel more.
There are other benefits to this trivia madness. We learn more useless stuff and get to enjoy a night out with friends. We have met new people. I know more about my coworkers, and they know more about me. Maybe we’ll start a sewing club or take a ride down the Ocoee River together.
In the meantime, we’ll just keep showing up for a good time of challenging our brains and brushing up on our knowledge of Greek gods, African geography and rivers of the world. Maybe add in some Shakespeare, cooking terms and important mathematical equations. Sounds like a lot of work.
A blessing, John Adams, Agatha Christie and Clingmans Dome are the answers to the above questions. And yes, PeeWee Herman is still alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.