The first time I visited Arlington National Cemetery, I was in my teens, fresh out of U.S. Navy boot camp and on my way to C school (where we learned our particular job specialty — mine being a cryptologic technician).
I was immediately struck by the cemetery's sheer size. Row after row after row of white headstones, seemingly going on forever. It. Was. Immense.
I didn't stay too long or think about it too much, though. I had, after all, other things to do, other sights to see. It was a passing visit, enough to check it off my mental list of been-there-done-that moments.
Fast forward about seven years later and I found myself back at Arlington. This time, I was out of the Navy, in college and serving as a summer tutor-counselor for Upward Bound, a program that encouraged high school students to pursue postsecondary education.
The cemetery was still immense — more so since the number of headstones had grown considerably since my first visit.
This time, however, I lingered, mostly because chaperoning a couple dozen high school students requires time and patience. But on this particular visit, I lingered mostly because of the headstones — and the religious symbols engraved on the vast majority of them.
A brief side note: According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are about 66 religious symbols that are acceptable to be placed on a soldier's headstone. While the majority of graves are marked in Christian crosses, over time, the list has grown to include Bhuddists, Hindus, Muslims, Wiccans and even — most recently included — Norse pagans.
As I stood there in early 1989, I saw Lutheran crosses, Russian Orthodox crosses, cross and crowns, Presbyterian crosses and many more. Some had no symbol at all.
Those "symbols of belief," as the VA calls them, got me to begin thinking about those individual soldiers. Those men and women who had vastly different belief systems — as well as no belief system at all.
And those differences weren't confined to religious affiliations, I thought. There were Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and progressives, Constitutional Unionists and Southern Democrats, states rights and federalists. Some fought to preserve the union. Others fought to break away.
But all of them — all 400,000 of them — were American. Through and through.
Each and every one of them fought, bled and died in the hope that the ideals and the nation they fought for would be better for their families and loved ones. In many instances, they fought side by side with fellow soldiers who they shared nothing in common other than the uniform they wore.
All those thoughts flooded through my head while I looked on the hundreds of somber white headstones standing in stark contrast to the vivid colors of that spring day in 1986. I still think of it today. And it still gives me a chill.
I've never considered myself a particularly religious person. I understand and appreciate how faith can knit and hold a community together, but haven't made that particular leap of belief in the supernatural or in the hereafter. In boot camp, my dog tags were stamped with "No Rel Pref" — no religious preference. Maybe I'm still searching and haven't quite compiled enough data.
In most religious cultures, there exists a holy site, one that represents the core tenets of belief. Jerusalem, Mecca, Adis Ababa, Bodh Gaya are all sacred sites for varying faith traditions, and are the sites of millions of visitors each year.
For me, though, if I were pressed to come up with sites to which I attach a sacred significance, no list would be complete without Arlington — specifically the national cemetery. It's there that I see — row after row after row — the metaphorical bricks and mortar of our nation. And on this Memorial Day, I honor their sacrifice and celebrate being able to live in the America they helped nurture.
