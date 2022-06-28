When the Atlanta Braves announced they were going to issue replica 2021 World Series rings to fans earlier in the month, I felt like they recognized me, the fan for more than 30 years who didn’t always have a team at the top of the heap to brag about. I married the biggest baseball fan I had ever met, in 1983, and so my allegiance to the team started back then.
It didn’t matter that I grew up in a Yankees-loving home, that was then and this was now.
So we watched our team on TV when TBS came along. I know my husband’s favorite players are Hank Aaron, Dale Murphy, Mark Lemke and Chipper Jones. We went to games at Fulton County Stadium, Turner Field and now Truist Park. I haven’t keep count of how many games there have been over the years, but the journey has taken us through three ball parks. We have a daughter, Amanda, who was also baptized into the Braves family and she accompanies us on many jaunts back and forth to the ATL. Dansby Swanson is her favorite member of the team; he has the best hair.
I have fond memories of Fred McGriff, Andruw Jones, Julio Franco, Javier Lopez and David Justice. Chipper Jones always made games exciting as a hitter. John Smoltz was a favorite pitcher of mine. Now there are the youngsters like Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Ian Anderson.
Of course we all gathered at our house each night for the 2021 World Series against Houston; we all hooped and hollered and scared our poor cats when the final out came in Game 6. I felt like deep down I knew this was going to happen. When everyone else around me was stressing out over losing streaks and injuries, I told myself and them that I wasn’t worried. This is our year.
When they announced the World Series parade was to be held on a weekday, we all canceled our plans to go to work that day and took our spot on the parade route hours before the players, their wives and children boarded busses and decked-out vehicles to ride the ceremonial route to the stadium.
I took too many photos. Was it really necessary to get one of the team’s interpreter? Yes. He had a part to play, too. With everyone wearing toboggans (it was a cold day) and sun glasses, it was sometimes hard to tell one player from another as the caravan passed by. Better get photos of them all. Maybe turn one into a poster for the baseball room.
There were all of those long days when we would drive the 215 miles to a game, pay what I consider highway robbery for parking and a hot dog; then lament on the way home after a loss that maybe we shouldn’t have even come. After weeknight games, we sometimes drive home to be able to go to work the next day. I don’t recommend it.
We spent Sunday afternoons out in the outfield seats where you could feel your skin baking in the 95-degree Atlanta heat. Barely a dry stitch of clothing at the end of the day. Sometimes the heat wasn’t the issue, but the rain when we all donned our $1 ponchos. At least we were smart enough to buy them outside the stadium.
On our most recent trip to a game, we had a flat tire after purchasing four brand new ones literally days before. It was 92 degrees, my husband hat to sit in a tire store for hours and then come find us in line at the stadium gate, hoping to be among the lucky ones to get a Dale Murphy bobblehead. Thankfully that worked out.
Back on June 8, we did the same thing — we stood in line outside the gate to get our replica World Series ring. I didn’t feel at ease until it was in my hand. It is beautiful. I am one of 40,000 fans who got the ring on that night. There are others out there who feel as I do — that they had a part to play in that World Champions season. We are family.
The Braves didn’t ask me my size but it’s a perfect fit, no matter if I wear it around my neck or one of my fingers. And I know without a doubt that I earned it. So did Joe and Amanda and every other diehard Braves fan who has waited out the not-so-productive years.
Here’s to future wins and great memories and maybe even another ring.
