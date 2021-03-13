The Tennessee Senate recently passed Senate Bill 228, another step in the ongoing public debate over the role of transgender athletes in sports. The bill conflicts with a recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden that maintains transgender students should be allowed to compete under the gender they identify with, though the order does not mandate this. The truth, however, resists the simplicity presented by the mainstreams of both the pro and con camps.
SB 228 requires that a student’s gender for purposes of participation in public middle or high school interscholastic athletics be determined by the student’s sex at the time of the student’s birth. Most obviously this could be achieved by providing the student’s original birth certificate. Other evidence for sex at birth is accepted, but the student’s parents are responsible for picking up the tab.
The bill has a lot going for it, particularly that men and women have significant inherent differences in competitive sports performance based on their biochemistry. If the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics had integrated men’s and women’s sports for otherwise identical events, there would have been only one sex-split podium: 1,000-meter short-track speed skating. Genetics and hormones make integrated performance sports unfair, especially for women.
Many opponents of the bill point out that secondary school athletics are far from the Olympics. The average middle and high school athlete isn’t playing to win but participating for the fun and experience of it.
Still, it can’t be ignored that many interscholastic sports, at least in high school, are competitive. A student’s performance in that competition also can impact their future: The difference between a state champion and a runner-up could be tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships and a future pro career.
However, most states have independent school athletic associations that serve to regulate the rules of play for various sports. In Tennessee, that’s usually the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association), which has no regulations on transgender athletes at this point. Why should the government start interfering now?
Still, high school interscholastic sports make a big enough difference in a student’s future prospects that the state might have an interest in regulating a level playing field.
But does this bill regulate in the best and fairest way? Applications to middle school sports could be questioned. Another potential problem comes in considerations for Disorders of Sex Development (DSDs).
A DSD is a mismatch between a child’s genome and their phenotypic genitalia caused by mutations and/or developmental irregularities. As a result, an individual’s biochemistry may differ dramatically from that expected of their assigned sex at birth. It is estimated that 1 in 4,500 births have a DSD. That would translate to an estimated 18 Tennesseans being born with a DSD every year.
In other words, a few dozen high school students in Tennessee right now probably would be considered hermaphrodites or intersex. That isn’t many to be certain, but this means an unfair burden to parents of DSD children.
Assuming the DSD wasn’t caught at birth and included in the birth certificate (which is likely), parents would need a genetic test complete with expert interpretation to truly prove “the student’s sex at the time of birth,” per the bill’s requirements. Such a test would cost thousands of dollars — unaffordable to the average Tennessee family.
Some might argue this problem has yet to happen and could never affect many families, so it shouldn’t be taken seriously. They would be right, but there are also no reports of transgender student participation in Tennessee school sports. The goal is to be proactive.
In short, SB 228 sits at a very complicated crossroads. Before even addressing the role of sex-specific hormones and an unfair burden on a (very small) group of people, one needs to agree that government should regulate school sports in the first place.
If we assume the state should regulate sports likes this (and I’m not convinced either way), I think the bill gets more right than wrong. The significance of hormones in athletic performance and the life-changing potential of interscholastic sports make clear grounds for the regulation of transgender and intersex athletes, but extending these restrictions to middle schools and risking discriminatory burdens on families with a DSD child all strike me as shortcomings.
In another sense, though, this bill is a continuation of a centuries-old debate seeking to define “fairness” and identify the government’s role in securing it. While the stakes here are low and no legislator will have blood on his or her hands, different reactions to the bill provide windows into personal values and the makeup of Tennessee’s collective political compass.
