There are many methods, or theories, of how the United States Constitution should be interpreted. Originalism is one such method that has arisen, primarily in the last 30 years or so, in response to the modern tendency of judges and legal scholars to interpret the Constitution according to the blowing winds of the day—and as Emily Cumberland has written, based upon the principle of fidelity to the Constitution as law.
The most important thing to be understood about the Constitution is that it is not an aspirational statement like the Declaration of Independence, and it is not merely an organizational document for our national government. It is law. It so proclaims itself to be in Article 6 where it is stated that the Constitution, along with the laws and treaties of the United States, are “the supreme law of the land.”
There must be a certain stability in law because it is a source of authority and order. There should also be consistency and predictability in the law. Law is a signpost with respect to which human action can be planned and organized. Law changes. It must, but not precipitously or recklessly so. As Martin Diamond taught us, as law the Constitution forms, constrains, and sustains our system of government. Law is of critical importance in the maintenance of the social order and in the balance of individual rights against the values and traditions of community.
It is based upon such an understanding of law that Friedrich von Hayek, quoting A. V. Dicey, defined the Rule of Law as giving effect to rules that are fixed and promulgated in order to bind government, and so that one may plan his or her affairs on the basis of knowledge of what the law requires in given circumstances. And, as Fr. John Courtney Murray reminded us, law is limited in its scope and efficacy.
Originalism is not monolithic; there are original intent and original meaning variants. These variants, however, share in common the understanding that our Constitution is a written text — and it is law. Let us allow the late Justice Antonin Scalia to speak for himself when he wrote that the whole purpose of the written text was to prevent such precipitous, reckless change by embedding “certain rights in such a manner that future generations cannot readily take them away.” The terms of the Constitution meant something when they were enacted, and we disregard that meaning at our own peril, for those terms check the heavy hand of the state, and they check a judicial activism which is not accountable to the sovereign people.
As Scalia asked us to think about in considering non-originalist approaches to the Constitution, if we are to cast aside the original meaning of the Constitution in the service of the application of current values, why do we assume that such an approach will only expand freedoms? Why might not that approach just as well contract our freedoms?
Let us consider one example: In Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the majority told us in its opinion that “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.” Such a world-immanent pronouncement is not law. It is, at best, an existentialist ontological statement which the United States Supreme Court is ill-equipped to make. It is, at worst, either a flight of pop culture fancy, or perhaps even an accommodation of evil.
Let us hear again from Justice Scalia in his dissenting opinion in which he showed the majority the derision it deserved: “The issue is whether (abortion) is a liberty protected by the Constitution of the United States. I am sure it is not. I reach that conclusion not because of anything so exalted as my views concerning the ‘concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of life.’”
Originalism is often criticized for lacking a precision it has never claimed. Once again it is Scalia who said that Originalism is not perfect as a means of interpretation — just preferable to the chaos and arbitrariness of non-originalism. Indeed, he viewed Originalism as a lesser evil as evidenced by his 1988 law review article in which he acknowledged that Originalism is difficult to apply. He noted that we live in “a world in which nothing is flawless, and (we) fall back upon G. K. Chesterton’s observation that a thing worth doing is worth doing badly.”
So let us not suffer any supercilious delusions about whether Justice Scalia drove to his chambers in the morning with his “brain in his pocket.” He liked to make the point that if he were king, he “would put in jail every sandal-wearing, scruffy-bearded weirdo who burns the American flag.” But he wasn’t king. So in Texas v. Johnson he joined in the opinion written by Justice Brennan to overturn the conviction of a flag-burner on free speech grounds. Scalia’s personal convictions stopped where the Constitution began. That is Originalism.
Originalism is not a way to reach conservative political outcomes. It is a way of interpreting the Constitution that restrains government and protects our liberties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.