I recently read an article announcing the passing of a new bill in the Tennessee State Senate that would allow adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples who hope to adopt a child. If passed, this bill would prevent hundreds of loving families from embracing a child in need and providing a loving and stable environment for a child that otherwise would never know the love of a parent.
Children that grow up without families face many unique challenges. Any psychologist will tell you that healthy childhood development depends on many factors. The most important element is a loving support system. In fact, some studies suggest that in order for kids to fully develop, they need at least eight different adults in their lives who serve as a consistent loving presence.
Studies show that the gender or sexual orientation of those adults has no negative impact on the development of their child. The only necessary qualification is that the adult provides consistent love and support.
For those of us who have been fortunate enough to know the love of a parent, we know that this consistent and loving presence builds a solid foundation upon which we can pursue healthy and productive lives. The outcome for children who grow up never knowing the love of a parent is not so positive.
Almost half of all foster care youth end up in jail within two years of aging out of the system. Professionals will tell you that this outcome is primarily caused by a lack of stability and the absence of a loving and stable family environment.
Currently, there are slightly less than 8,000 children in foster care in the state of Tennessee. There are 4,000 foster families, and the majority of those families are willing to take only one child at a time. In addition, not all of these families are willing to adopt the child they are fostering. Also, as a child gets older, their chances of being adopted decrease exponentially. Most adoptive families want a baby. Keep in mind, these are just foster kids. We are not counting the millions of kids in group homes or on waiting lists from other countries who are praying each night for someone to want them. Currently there are an estimated 140 million orphans throughout the world and less than 1% of them will be adopted.
My wife and I are in the final stages of completing an adoption. We have been in this process for four years, and trust me, it has not been easy. Our reason for adopting stems from our extensive global travels, witnessing firsthand what life is like for a child who grows up without a family. Despite the heartache and exorbitant expense of adoption, we believe that every child deserves to be known and loved by an adult (or adults) who will commit to caring for them.
To those serving in positions of power in my home state of Tennessee, please consider the consequences of the bill for which you are about to endorse. While you may believe you are using your religious convictions, and your interpretation of the biblical text, to justify this bill that seeks to prevent loving adults from caring for our most vulnerable population, this resolution is not reflective of the heart of Christ. God’s will in scripture is clear: Take care of my children. Christ’s teaching is clear: Love the least of these. There are no exceptions to Christ’s command. God’s command is to love without condition.
How would our world change if we focused more on caring for the vulnerable than we do about promoting a political agenda? We cannot get lost in the smoke and mirrors of our own prejudice and prevent capable and loving people from remaining faithful to God’s call on their lives to care for orphans. If our goal is to care for these children, then we certainly need all the help we can get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.