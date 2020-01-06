“If you don’t know where you’re going, you might wind up somewhere else,” Yogi Berra famously said, but if you don’t know where you’ve been, you’re already lost.
So how did we get here? The incivility. The rancor. The tribalism. And how, pray tell, can we find our way back to the nation we once were? Where despite our differences, we were Americans first — Democrats and Republicans second.
A strong case can be made that it began when I was a young lawyer working on Capitol Hill during the 1980s and ’90s. Back when there were still conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans serving in Congress.
First came Lee Atwater. Then, James Carville. Then, the slash and burn politics of Newt Gingrich and his Contract with America. Finally, we impeached a president for lying about sex under oath. But I believe the seeds of today’s bitter harvest were planted before then. Even before Ronald Reagan convinced evangelical Christians that the War on Poverty had been a huge mistake.
The “Balkanization” of America began in the ’60s — after the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision desegregating the nation’s public schools was implemented. Private schools — many of them “Christian” — sprang up across the South as staunch segregationists simply refused to allow their children to attend schools with other children who had a little more pigment in their skin and a little less money in their pockets.
Noodle on that for a minute.
At roughly the same time, the Supreme Court ordered public schools to cease their practice of teacher-led prayers and devotional Bible readings. True religious freedom, said the Court, does not allow the state to impose anyone’s religion — including the Christian majority’s — on impressionable schoolchildren.
More private schools sprang up, until finally, the nation’s common schools — where students learn to live together across their religious and political differences — were no longer common. In cities like Memphis, Atlanta and Birmingham, public schools became increasingly segregated. Only this time, they were black. And in most cases, Democrat. White Republican evangelicals were now in their own schools. Out in the suburbs.
When prominent Republican strategists like Grover Norquist and evangelical preachers like Jerry Falwell teamed up to make abortion the driving issue for attracting evangelical voters in the wake of their turnout for Democrat Jimmy Carter in the 1976 election, the fissure deepened. If a 2-year-old embryo is a “person,” then pro-choice Democrats were murderers.
Finally, when the Supreme Court began striking down longstanding restrictions on political-campaign spending, the dam burst. Billions poured into PACs and super PACs selling fear and anger and inflaming voters on both sides of the aisle. Republicans were portrayed as heartless, Pharisaic, racist and hypocritical. Democrats as godless, anti-capitalist baby-killers.
Then, came the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to stop the Florida recount in Bush v. Gore and you had the first of two 21st century presidential elections where the candidate who received the most votes was not awarded the presidency. Then, came gay marriage by judicial fiat, another razor-thin presidential election, widespread Russian interference in the 2016 election, charges and countercharges of FBI interference, Hunter Biden, the temporary withholding of military aid to Ukraine and now, more Articles of Impeachment.
So here we are. Not just deeply divided but mad about it. So mad that we can’t even agree on the facts or watch the same news. I’m told that as many as 80% of Americans have quit speaking to a close friend or family member over the past five years because of politics.
Yet here in Maryville and Alcoa, Republicans like Joe Swann and Democrats like Tom Taylor serve alongside each other on city councils and school boards with little thought given to party affiliation or the dumpster fire in Washington. We’re just a bunch of East Tennesseans trying to solve the problems that face our communities.
And, who knows? Maybe what’s happening here can trickle up to Washington.
Trickle-up democracy. I like the sound of that.
