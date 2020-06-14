Dear Editor:
I was reading an article Thursday about the movie "Gone with the Wind" being removed from the HBO Max streaming library in order to add historical context to the film. It appears to me that an attempt to erase any type of white history that has to do with the South or the Civil War is underway in this country.
History is history whether it is good or bad. I don't believe anyone condones slavery. It was a barbaric practice. Most of the people today that are complaining about racism and the oppression of African Americans apparently think that slavery started in the United States.
Slavery started hundreds of years ago before the United States ever became an entity. Africans were enslaving each other in Africa for hundreds maybe thousands of years before there was a United States of America.
What happened to George Floyd was despicable and should never have happened, but to blame all of the policemen in the country for the acts of a few bad apples is absurd. Now they're even talking about defunding the police departments in some parts of the country.
When the mobs come knocking on your door with torches and Molotov cocktails, you'll be wishing the police were still there to protect you and your property.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
